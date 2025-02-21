The Most Shameful Uses Of AI In Commercials In 2025

The ad industry saw it coming from afar, and so did Big Tech pundits and any person who is connected to the fabric of the internet and social media. AI made a big splash at the Super Bowl 59 fest. Some tried to pass it off as a compassionate agent for human emotional needs. Others hawked a playful side of it atop fancy glasses. From travel companies touting their AI trip planner to Salesforce, top dollars were spent by mega-corporations to regale the virtues of an innovation that poses a tangible threat to human livelihoods.

Advertisement

Of course, its ilk can occasionally get a few facts wrong or even spill the recipe for cooking up bioweapons, but in the grander scheme of billion-dollar balance sheets, we are expected to play along with the daydreams of a helpful digital assistant. Take, for example GoDaddy, which touted an AI assistant that will make logos and prep website design assets (a chore erstwhile designated to human experts) for small businesses, without ever talking about the fact that the AI model may have been quietly trained on a corpus of human-created material that was not duly compensated for.

Google, one of the biggest wolves in the AI domain, flubbed with a cheese fact and then silently erased the evidence of its Gemini AI fumbling. No public admission was made. But yeah, some expert scriptwriter was paid to write a deeply emotional ad spot for the same AI to market its appeal. It's a shameful game, but one that went on brazenly.

Advertisement