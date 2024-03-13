OpenAI's Sora Text-To-Video Generator Will Open Public Access This Year

Sora, the text-to-image AI generator that recently set the internet on fire, is finally going public soon. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati revealed that Sora will be released later this year, adding that it could take a few months for that to happen. For those who don't recall, when OpenAI first demoed Sora, the company kept it limited to a handful of researchers and creators as part of an effort to find out its flaws before a wide release.

"This is the reason why we're actually not deploying the systems yet. We need to figure out these issues before we can confidently deploy them broadly," Murati is quoted as saying. Those concerns are not unfounded. Google recently landed itself in controversy after its Gemini AI started creating images that were grossly inaccurate and exhibited historical revisionism tendencies that triggered people across different ideological perspectives.

Google was eventually forced to put Gemini's image creation feature on a temporary halt until the flaws were ironed out. Other cases of questionable or even potentially illegal material generated by AI shed even more light on the hurdles that AI developers must overcome. As far as Sora videos go, they will be watermarked, both visibly and in the metadata. Murati also revealed that Sora-generated clips will eventually add audio, as well.