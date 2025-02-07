Holland America's Super Bowl Commercial Was Almost All AI — And It Shows

The countdown to Super Bowl LIX has begun, and just like every year, the commercials are expected to draw as much attention as the game itself. Around 117 million people are expected to tune in on Sunday, so it's hardly a surprise that a thirty-second commercial during the event will cost between $7 million and $8 million, while companies will have to shell out around $4 million for pre-game and post-game ads.

The most effective ads are those that tell a story — case in point, Google's heart-wrenching 2024 Super Bowl Pixel ad that captured the internet's heart at the time. Holland America's 2025 Super Bowl ad also tells a story, but with the help of artificial intelligence, which is certainly an interesting creative decision that's bound to spark discussions about the role of AI in advertising.

The cruise line developed the 30-second ad in-house with production agency Deux Vingt. It will run locally in around 10 regional markets, including Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, and San Diego.