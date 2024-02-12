Why Google's Heart-Wrenching 2024 Super Bowl Pixel Ad Captured The Internet's Heart

Google has long emphasized the use of AI and advanced software features in general with its Pixel line. Early on in the product's life, for example, the Pixel smartphones were distinguished by something called computational photography, which enabled them to take fairly high-end images despite featuring (at that time) only a single camera. Fast-forward several years, and the relatively new Pixel 8 phones are the latest on the market — and, as with the models that came before it, they pack some special features not yet available to just any Android user.

Guided Frame is one of them, and as demonstrated in the commercial, it works by guiding the user so that they're able to position the phone in the best spot to capture the images they want. One example is Javier, the subject of the commercial, with his pet. Google's AI correctly identifies the faces of both a person and a dog, using voice prompts to help Javier capture a selfie with his canine companion.

The Pixel 8 spot marked the Super Bowl commercial debut of director Adam Morse, who is blind, according to Google. If you fell in love with the commercial or are simply curious how it was made, Google has you covered: there's a behind-the-scenes look (above) at the production on its Made by Google YouTube account. After watching that, check out some of the other commercials from Super Bowl 58, including Volkswagen's black-and-white look at its past.