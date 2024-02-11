Volkswagen's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Celebrates 75 Years In America With Its Most Iconic Cars

If you're the type of TV viewer who enjoys the Super Bowl for its advertisements as much or more than for its football, you can enjoy this new nostalgia-heavy ad from German automaker Volkswagen. Super Bowl ads are famous for being much more expensive than your typical TV ad and often include bigger budgets, higher production values, and celebrity cameos. All kinds of brands and companies seek to take advantage of the most-watched televised event of the year, such as T-Mobile, which will have a commercial this year featuring movie star Jason Momoa.

Car companies typically buy up a lot of ad space during the big game — this year, for example, BMW has a commercial starring Christopher Walken. However, Volkswagen isn't just advertising for a specific new vehicle with its Super Bowl spot, but instead kicking off a year-long celebration of the brand's 75th anniversary of its U.S. launch. Volkswagen entered the U.S. market in 1949 with the Beetle, which is still synonymous with the automaker today.

The Super Bowl ad is part of a wider campaign Volkswagen plans to roll out over the next year that will celebrate the contributions and milestones the company has made in the decades since coming to America. This will be the first time the company has advertised during the Super Bowl since 2014, though it did have one during the game in Canadian markets last year that showed off Volkswagen's ID. Buzz, a long-anticipated EV inspired by its iconic Microbus. The ID. Buzz makes an important appearance in this year's commercial as well, which shows the history of Volkswagen in the U.S.