BMW's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial With Christopher Walken: No Imitations, Just The Real Deal
Christopher Walken is one of the most legendary actors of the modern age, with landmark roles in classic films like "Annie Hall," "The Dead Zone," and "Pulp Fiction," not to mention his many television appearances on shows like "Saturday Night Live." If someone has ever told you they needed more cowbell, Christopher Walken is the reason why. In addition to his sizable acting chops, though, Walken is also known for his very distinctive manner of speech, which serves as a focal point for BMW's newest commercial for this year's Super Bowl.
The commercial, entitled "Christopher Walken in 'Talkin Like Walken,'" features the man himself going about his day in his new BMW i5, a wholly electric vehicle. When praised for his car at the start of the commercial, Walken says it's "the real deal, hundred-percent electric." This prompts the valet to begin imitating Walken's manner of speaking, followed by similar behavior from people encountered at a drive-through while walking his dog and purchasing clothes. When sitting down at a restaurant, Walken encounters Usher, who also imitates him, prompting Walken to ask if he has somewhere he's supposed to be (which is at the Super Bowl).
The commercial closes with the narration, "There's only one Christopher Walken and only one ultimate driving machine. " The narrator switches to a Walken impression to say, "The rest are just imitations."
BMW 5 Series, accept no substitutes
The BMW i5 is part of the brand's new 2024 5 Series, a series of luxury sedans that are, according to BMW's website, "built for those who lead — and those who know style is nothing without substance."
"Wherever Christopher Walken goes, impressions follow. Frequently, they're not so good... but just as there can only be one Christopher Walken, there can only be one BMW 5 Series," the promo page for the Super Bowl ad reads.
The line includes the BMW 530i, 530i xDrive, and 540i xDrive models with traditional engines, as well as the aforementioned i5 eDrive and i5 M60, both of which are wholly electric. All versions of the 5 Series include an integrated curved display loaded with the iDrive 8.5 Operating System, safety features like blind spot detection and lane departure warnings, and wheels starting at 19 inches for stability and protection.
The BMW 2024 5 Series, including Walken's i5, is available now at BMW dealers and can be customized to your preferences on the BMW website.