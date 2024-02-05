BMW's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial With Christopher Walken: No Imitations, Just The Real Deal

Christopher Walken is one of the most legendary actors of the modern age, with landmark roles in classic films like "Annie Hall," "The Dead Zone," and "Pulp Fiction," not to mention his many television appearances on shows like "Saturday Night Live." If someone has ever told you they needed more cowbell, Christopher Walken is the reason why. In addition to his sizable acting chops, though, Walken is also known for his very distinctive manner of speech, which serves as a focal point for BMW's newest commercial for this year's Super Bowl.

The commercial, entitled "Christopher Walken in 'Talkin Like Walken,'" features the man himself going about his day in his new BMW i5, a wholly electric vehicle. When praised for his car at the start of the commercial, Walken says it's "the real deal, hundred-percent electric." This prompts the valet to begin imitating Walken's manner of speaking, followed by similar behavior from people encountered at a drive-through while walking his dog and purchasing clothes. When sitting down at a restaurant, Walken encounters Usher, who also imitates him, prompting Walken to ask if he has somewhere he's supposed to be (which is at the Super Bowl).

The commercial closes with the narration, "There's only one Christopher Walken and only one ultimate driving machine. " The narrator switches to a Walken impression to say, "The rest are just imitations."