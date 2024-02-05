Jason Momoa Stars In New T-Mobile Super Bowl 2024 Commercial In A Throwback To 'Flashdance'

T-Mobile is making a splash at the Super Bowl with a star-studded musical. Starring in the commercial are "Aquaman's" Jason Momoa and the inseparable Zach Braff and Donald Faison, best known for their roles on "Scrubs." The commercial presents T-Mobile's home internet plan as a replacement for cable.

The Super Bowl spot starts with Braff and Faison knocking on Momoa's front door with a plate of hot wings, ready to watch the Big Game. To their disappointment, Momoa informs them that the party is canceled because he is stuck waiting on a cable internet technician to get their TV up and running.

In response, Braff burst into a song in the tune of "What a Feeling." The actor-turned-spokesperson exclaims that they, too, used to have cable but made the switch to something else. Faison picks up the song where Braff left off and explains that his former co-star switched to T-Mobile home internet with 5G. Mamao responds, using a chicken wing as a mic to burst into song. Momoa exclaims that he has been convinced that it is time for them to subscribe to T-Mobile's home internet.

For the song's conclusion, the ”Aquaman” star gets a bucket of water dumped on their head. Then, an onlooker hilariously asks Momoa to do it again, but with his shirt off this time.