John Travolta Stars In New T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial In A Throwback To 'Grease'

In the commercial, Travolta breaks into song to the tune of "Summer Nights" from Grease. He's quickly joined by Braff and Faison, who are best known for their roles of two best friends in "Scrubs," JD and Turk. While the lyrics are entirely different and focused on praising the benefits of T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet package, the song itself is still just as unforgettable as it was the first time around in "Grease."

Travolta may have lost the luscious head of locks he used to sport in the 70s, and Braff and Faison no longer look like the overworked doctors they portrayed in Scrubs, but all three entertainers put together make for a funny, engaging commercial. It's definitely one of the best Super Bowl ads to have come out this year.

It's not just funny faces and slight dance moves — it's very likely that all three stars did their own singing for this commercial, although T-Mobile doesn't confirm it. Travolta actually did all of his own singing for "Grease," so it's not crazy to assume he'd be singing here again. Braff and Faison already sang a duet for T-Mobile's Home Internet in 2022 and Braff did a fair bit of singing in "Scrubs," so that seems just as probable.