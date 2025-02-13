How John Deere Could Make A Successful Pickup Truck For The US Market

John Deere is not only one of the most recognizable brands when it comes to tractors and agricultural equipment, it's one of the most well known brands period, up there with Coca-Cola and Nike. If you don't own a John Deere tractor, you most likely know someone who does. It's a brand that's managed to get its suite of products just about everywhere on the planet. The company makes everything from the classic green and yellow lawn tractors to giant excavators and earth moving equipment. It even has a means to sell to governmental and military entities.

Even with the menagerie of vehicles and pieces of equipment, you may notice a gap in the repertoire and that's a conventional road-going pickup truck. Now, John Deere hasn't made any plans to offer a truck and, barring a completely left field announcement, it likely won't offer one anytime soon. Plus, with the exception of Ford and International Harvester, tractor and agricultural equipment makers typically stay out of the automotive field.

But, what would it take for John Deere to not only produce and sell a pickup, but also make it successful, beating out other brands in a very competitive segment?