Everything We Know About John Deere's New Autonomous Robot Lawn Mower

CES 2025, the world's largest technology event, is currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will run until January 10. The event will feature 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 start-ups.

Nearly 140,000 people attended in 2024, but this year's attendance could surpass that, with companies like Nvidia, Panasonic, and Honda making appearances. Honda has already generated a lot of buzz, unveiling its 0 Series of all-electric vehicles. The Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA 1 was also unveiled on the first day, though it feels doomed from the start.

Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence, automation, and green energy are major focal points of the event. What might be a bit surprising to some, though, is the fact that John Deere seems to be going all in on autonomous technologies. At CES 2025, the company is unveiling a series of autonomous vehicles, including: a 9RX Tractor, a 5ML Orchard Tractor, an articulated dump truck for quarry operations, and, notably, an electric mower for commercial landscaping.

Here's everything we know so far about John Deere's new autonomous robot lawn mower, which is expected to hit the market by 2026.