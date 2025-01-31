Big Changes Are Coming To The U.S. Military's Fleet In 2025

While there is no denying that the United States of America remains the world's most powerful military force as of 2025, its military superiority is being challenged by countries like China and Russia. China, in particular, has been advancing at breakneck speeds in its mission to achieve parity with the U.S. In fact, they appear to be gaining on the U.S. when it comes to the development of advanced sixth-generation jet fighters. In 2024, the first images of two of China's upcoming 6th generation jet fighters were splashed across the internet, leading to senior officials within the U.S. Air Force warning that China may become the first country to induct modern sixth-generation fighter aircraft into its military.

America's own sixth-generation aircraft program, called the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), has been marred by several delays and uncertainties, with concerns being raised over its costs and viability. In 2024, the U.S. Air Force even paused work in the program. That said, the U.S. is making progress as far as the development of its next-generation long-range bomber, the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, with test flights as recently as May of 2024.

As for the naval capabilities, a similar story is being witnessed concerning China, with that country achieving 50% of the U.S. Navy firepower in terms of vertical launch system missile cells on its surface ship. The impressive speed at which China is closing the gap between itself and the U.S. has prompted the U.S. to take steps to keep the U.S. military dominance intact. As a part of this plan, the U.S. military is set to undertake a major transformation starting in 2025, with its fleet set to undergo significant changes across land, sea, and air domains.

