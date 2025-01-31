Big Changes Are Coming To The U.S. Military's Fleet In 2025
While there is no denying that the United States of America remains the world's most powerful military force as of 2025, its military superiority is being challenged by countries like China and Russia. China, in particular, has been advancing at breakneck speeds in its mission to achieve parity with the U.S. In fact, they appear to be gaining on the U.S. when it comes to the development of advanced sixth-generation jet fighters. In 2024, the first images of two of China's upcoming 6th generation jet fighters were splashed across the internet, leading to senior officials within the U.S. Air Force warning that China may become the first country to induct modern sixth-generation fighter aircraft into its military.
America's own sixth-generation aircraft program, called the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), has been marred by several delays and uncertainties, with concerns being raised over its costs and viability. In 2024, the U.S. Air Force even paused work in the program. That said, the U.S. is making progress as far as the development of its next-generation long-range bomber, the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, with test flights as recently as May of 2024.
As for the naval capabilities, a similar story is being witnessed concerning China, with that country achieving 50% of the U.S. Navy firepower in terms of vertical launch system missile cells on its surface ship. The impressive speed at which China is closing the gap between itself and the U.S. has prompted the U.S. to take steps to keep the U.S. military dominance intact. As a part of this plan, the U.S. military is set to undertake a major transformation starting in 2025, with its fleet set to undergo significant changes across land, sea, and air domains.
New planes and ships likely to be inducted in 2025
Even though the U.S. military is on an active mission to modernize its fleet of aircraft and ships, the short-term goal seems focused on the withdrawal of old and outdated fleet members. As far as the U.S. Navy is concerned, a handful of new ships likely to be commissioned in 2025 include the USS Bougainville (LHA 8) — an amphibious assault ship, the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. — an Arleigh Burke Flight IIA destroyer, the USS Iowa (SSN 797) — a fast-attack nuclear powered Virginia-class submarine, and the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) — a nuclear-powered Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.
A new aircraft type expected to join the U.S. military fleet in 2025 is the Boeing MQ-25 Stingray, which is an unmanned aircraft system designed for the U.S. Navy. It will be primarily used for aerial refueling of jet fighters like the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler, and the Lockheed Martin F-35C. In addition to this, new iterations of older aircraft on order will continue to be delivered all through 2025. These include as many as 68 Lockheed Martin F-35s, of which 42 are expected to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force.
Other fresh aircraft procurements scheduled for the U.S. Air Force in 2025 include 18 F-15EX multi-role strike fighters, 15 KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tankers, 8 Boeing MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, 7 T-7A Red Hawk pilot training systems, and a single Boeing C-40 Clipper transport and cargo aircraft. As for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, they are slated to procure a total of 75 aircraft that include 26 Lockheed Martin F-35s, 27 Multi-Engine Training Systems, 19 Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters, and three brand new Boeing MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial vehicles.
Old equipment is going away, but replacements aren't coming soon enough
As much as we'd have loved to continue talking about the long list of new equipment that would have bolstered the strength of the U.S. military in 2025, the fact remains for most of 2025, the focus of various wings of the military would be to retire old, aging equipment. In fact, there is a long list of planes, helicopters, and ships that will be retired in 2025, many of which will not be receiving modern replacements immediately. In FY 2025, the Department of Defense (DoD) aims to retire a total of 484 aircraft (including planes, helicopters, and UAVs) across various wings of the U.S. military.
A total of 19 ships are also slated to be decommissioned, a move which is estimated to lead to a decrease of $3.3 billion in operational costs. Of these 484 planes, the U.S. Army alone intends to divest 83 of its aircraft, which includes 17 fixed-wing and 66 rotary-wing aircraft. The aircraft included in this divestment process includes three De Havilland Canada EO-5C Dash 7 planes, three MC-12S-3 Hurons, and eight RC-12X reconnaissance aircraft. In addition to the aforementioned planes, 66 Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters are also slated to face the axe in 2025.
As for the Navy, it plans to retire 105 and divest 18 aircraft in FY 2025. The aircraft included in this divestment exercise include 34 fighter/attack aircraft, 19 rotary-wing aircraft, 10 patrol/warning aircraft, 33 training aircraft, and 19 other aircraft. Beyond these changes, the Department of Defense's FY 2025 budget also details strategies to maintain combat superiority, including post-2025 acquisitions of advanced platforms and continued investment in next-generation technologies.
The future of aviation and related systems
For the 2025 fiscal year, The Department of Defense has requested total funding of $310.7 billion, of which $167.5 billion is set aside for the procurement of fresh equipment, while the remaining $143.2 billion will be used for RDT&E (Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation). Note that the request for procurement does not necessarily mean that the procured equipment will be delivered in the same fiscal year.
As far as aviation and related systems are concerned, the largest chunk of its expense will go towards procuring an additional 68 F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Department of Defense has also requested 18 new 4th generation F-15EX aircraft, which will supplement existing fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35 and the F-22 jet fighters.
Also part of this program is the Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization (PAR) plan, which envisions the replacement of the current Air Force One Boeing 747s (VC-25A) with new aircraft (VC-25B). While the existing VC-25s were based on a Boeing 747-200 airframe, the next generation of presidential planes will be based on the much larger and newer Boeing 747-8. Special attention is also being given to the procurement of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker, as well as the development of future aircraft like the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber and the Next Generation Air Dominance jet fighter. A significant chunk of the budget will also be set aside for procuring additional aerial equipment ranging from attack and utility helicopters, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), to manned reconnaissance platforms and systems.
Path to upgrade maritime systems and ships
While we have already covered the handful of ships set to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 2025, the Department of Defense has even more ambitious plans for the future. Among the highlights is the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), a Ford-class nuclear aircraft carrier scheduled for commissioning in 2025. Following this, the Navy plans to introduce two additional carriers of the same class—the USS Enterprise (CVN 80) and the USS Doris Miller (CVN 81).
Beyond aircraft carriers, the Navy is requesting funding for six Battle Force Ships (BFS), which include two DDG 51-class surface combatants, one Constellation-class (FFG 62) guided-missile frigate, one Block VI Virginia-class fast attack submarine, one San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship (LPD 17 Flight II), and one medium landing ship (LSM).
Additionally, the Navy is seeking funds to build the USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827), the second Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, which will join the USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826), currently under construction since 2022. In the long term, the Navy envisions a fleet of 12 additional Columbia-class submarines to enhance its strategic deterrence capabilities.
While the majority of this funding will support new ship construction, a portion will be allocated for upgrades to existing vessels. One key example is the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), which is undergoing a Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) to extend its operational lifespan.
Gearing up for the conflicts of the next generation
Beyond modernizing existing equipment and developing the next generation of aircraft, ships, and missile systems, the Department of Defense is intensifying its efforts to ensure the United States and its allies remain well-prepared for threats emerging from cutting-edge technologies. To this end, the department is proposing to allocate nearly 6 percent of its investment budget of $17.2 billion toward the advancement of critical battlefield technologies. Key focus areas include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Hypersonic weapons and defenses, Directed Energy (such as lasers and particle beams), Microelectronics, Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, Fifth-Generation (5G) communications, Autonomous systems, Space technology, and Quantum sciences.
An additional $25.2 billion will also be spent towards enhancing the U.S. military's space efforts which include the development and procurement of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space command and control systems, as well as terrestrial satellite terminals and equipment. Key focus areas include the development of the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) — a space-based advanced missile warning system — and the procurement of two GPS III satellites.
This is in addition to seven National Security Space Launch (NSSL) launch services for medium to heavy class satellites, as well as enhancements to the SDA's (Space Development Agency)Transport Layer — a constellation of satellites that will transmit important, time-critical data to the U.S. military vehicles during conflicts.