Seawolf–Class Vs Virginia-Class: Which Military Submarine Is More Advanced?

Prior to the development of the "Block-V" Virginia-class submarine, the newest class of attack submarine in the United States Navy was the Seawolf-class. These were built after the Cold War with the first one being commissioned in 1997. They were undoubtedly more advanced than the Los Angeles-class attack submarines of the time, which is partly the cause for such an inflated price tag for them. Seawolf boats were expected to be the most expensive class ever built with 12 of them costing around $34 billion. Which is only part of the problem with one crashing into a seamount.

With only three state-of-the-art attack subs in the US Navy's monstrous fleet, the Navy needed a new class to eventually take over when the older boats had to retire. In 2004, the Navy commissioned the USS Virginia, the first in a new class of fast attack subs built to replace the fleet of aging Los Angeles-class subs. Of the 53 nuclear-powered attack submarines currently active, 22 of them are Virginia-class. Even looking only at the Virginia-class's control system, which is a fly-by-wire system, it is clearly superior to the older Los Angeles-class. Beyond that, the newest class offers intelligence-gathering abilities that the older class can't remotely accomplish. But what about the Seawolf-class? How much more advanced is the new slate of submarines compared to the smaller fleet of Seawolf-class submarines?

