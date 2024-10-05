Which Seawolf-Class Submarine Hit An Underwater Mountain? Here's What You Need To Know

The U.S. Navy's fleet of submarines might be large, but it only has three Seawolf-class attack submarines: The USS Seawolf (SSN 21), the USS Connecticut (SSN 22), and the USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23). These are some of the most advanced attack submarines in America's fleet, second only to the newer Virginia-class subs. As advanced as they are, they're only as good as their crew and, sadly, there are sometimes mistakes. They are, after all, only human. In 2021, the USS Connecticut struck an undersea object in international waters in the South China Sea that took the vessel out of action. The Connecticut was forced to surface and sail to Guam, which took a week.

At first, Chinese officials felt the U.S. Navy was covering up details of the incident, but even they were confused about how such an event could happen. China was understandably upset as the incident took place close to its submarine base on Hainan Island, known for being one of the most sophisticated naval facilities in the world. However, it's unlikely that the submarine was spying on the Chinese — something officials were implying — because if it was, the Navy wouldn't have made a public announcement, drawing attention to their activities.

That's not to say that the United States doesn't use submarines and other methods to gather intelligence on its rivals, but it's more likely the Navy would have used the USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) for such a mission, as it's a modified Seawolf designed for special operations. So, what exactly happened to the USS Connecticut?

