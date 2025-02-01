5 Facts 'The Dukes Of Hazzard' Fans Should Know About The General Lee

"The Dukes of Hazzard" debuted on CBS on January 26, 1979, and introduced viewers to the Duke family — cousins Bo (John Schneider) and Luke (Tom Wopat), Daisy (Catherine Bach), and Uncle Jesse (Denver Pyle). As the show's theme song croons, Bo and Luke are just a couple of good ole boys from Hazzard County, Georgia, who never meant any harm but fought the system like a true modern-day Robin Hood. In this case, the "system" happened to be two bigger-than-life characters, the corrupt county commissioner, Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke), and his sheriff, Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best), who was more likely to get in his own way than actually stopping the good-natured Duke boys.

Today, the show is best remembered for its 1969 Dodge Charger known as the General Lee, perhaps the most recognized car in TV/film history. We say perhaps because another iconic vehicle outshined it in our own poll. It appeared in all but one of the show's 146 episodes between January 1979 and February 8, 1985. While the show made Catherine Bach a Hollywood bombshell and turned her "Daisy Dukes" into slang for very short shorts, it was always best known for giving audiences a weekly serving of the General tearing through Hazzard County, making impossibly cool jumps over rivers, gorges, and police cars.