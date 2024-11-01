Here's How Many Dodge Chargers Were Destroyed In The Dukes Of Hazzard

Tom Cruise is renowned in Hollywood for his willingness to perform his own stunts. This is unusual, of course, because making movies and TV shows can require some outlandish, dangerous feats. Risking some of the world's biggest acting talents is one thing, but won't somebody think of the cars?When creating a show like "The Dukes of Hazzard," two things are certain: Some beautiful, speedy vehicles will be involved, and those vehicles are going to take considerable punishment. This lends a production so much excitement and realism, but it also means that expensive losses are all but inevitable.

The most famous vehicle in the stable of "The Dukes of Hazzard" was the General Lee, a Dodge Charger that had its part to play in the rise to fame of the Dodge Charger R/T (as did the model family's prominent role in movies such as "Bullitt"). But they had to suffer for their star turn in the show. Lots of Chargers were destroyed during the making of "The Dukes of Hazzard," at what is believed to be an alarming rate.

While it's impossible to provide a definitive, exact number of totaled Chargers the show left in its wake, we'll take a look at the estimated numbers.