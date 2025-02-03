8 Of The Most Powerful 4-Cylinder Cars You Can Buy In 2025

While there's no knowing for sure how long big-displacement engines and their sky-high horsepower numbers will last, it's been clear for the last few years that cylinder count amongst internal-combustion cars is on the decline. Regulations seem to change every four years in the United States, but in Europe and elsewhere, fuel-economy and engine restrictions are steering engine development away from big engines with big cylinder counts. For motoring enthusiasts, that means shifting focus away from big V8, V10, and V12 engines. While they still exist, they aren't as ubiquitous as they once were, and they certainly aren't powering most of todays attainable cars. Instead, we turn to four-cylinder engines.

Four-cylinder engines pack way more punch than they once did. Turbochargers are pretty much everywhere, as are high-revving, high-performance versions of everyday motors. Plus, with the advent of electric motors and hybrid technology, a four-cylinder engine can be used in conjunction with a hybrid system to make big overall power. So, we've rounded up a few of the most powerful cars that you can currently buy in the United States and put them together here.

Some of these four-cylinder cars are exclusively internal combustion, while others use hybrid power to make big numbers. The models are either turbocharged, supercharged, or use multiple methods of forced induction. But no matter how they make their power, all these cars use four cylinders.

