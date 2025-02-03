4 Upcoming Android Phones To Be Excited About In 2025

According to Statista, over 1.2 billion smartphones were shipped in 2024 alone — which isn't exactly surprising given just how dependent we have become on these rectangular slabs of glass and metal. You have the option to pick between new, used, and refurbished smartphones. While the discounted prices of devices from a year or two ago can turn into a sweet deal, there are benefits of purchasing a current-gen smartphone.

Smartphone silicon is improving at a rapid rate, bringing not just better performance, but higher efficiency. With graphically demanding games like "Genshin Impact" available on mobile, it's best to stick with a relatively new chipset. We also see improvements in display quality, battery capacity, and the overall value proposition — especially in the budget segment. 2024 didn't pass without a fair share of companies labeling their smartphones as AI-enabled. With faster processing speeds and heightened capabilities, we can expect to see a lot more of AI features this year, too.

The beauty of the smartphone market is the variety that we as consumers get. You've got the iPhones and Samsungs for a refined and mature experience, or brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi that keep pushing towards a more experimental yet exciting user interface. If you've been looking to upgrade your phone, it might be in your best interest to hold off your purchase for now — 2025 is going to be packed with great releases, a few of which have been highlighted in this read.

