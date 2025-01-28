5 Of The Fastest Jeep Models, Ranked By Top Speed
Jeep has built its reputation on rugged off-road capability and performance. For over 80 years, the brand has produced vehicles that have conquered trails and weathered tough terrain, from special edition CJs like the Wrangler CJ to modern marvels such as the Gladiator, the Compass, and the ever-so-popular Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which set the stage for AI features and autonomous off-road driving technology. Jeeps have always been about power, towing, and off-road adventures. Speed isn't often the first thing that comes to buyers' minds. Yet, over the years, Jeep has released models that rival even the fastest sports SUVs on the market.
What you'll find in these Jeep models is the brand's signature durability, awesome performance features, heart-pounding acceleration, and, at the center of it all, a monstrous engine. These models can tackle rough terrains and dominate highways too. But, which Jeep models have truly pushed the limits of top speed, and what features do they have?
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
Known for its ruggedness and rock-climbing abilities, it is no surprise that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is one of the best off-road vehicles for adventures, alongside models like the Ford Bronco Raptor and the Toyota Land Cruiser. At the heart of its performance is a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain allows the Rubicon 392 to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, up to its top speed of top speed of 112 mph.
Power goes to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which has paddle shifters to give you an engaging driving experience. Its off-road technology list includes features such as the Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect and a ramp travel index of 730. It also comes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, a 48:1 crawl ratio, and 10.3 inches of ground clearance, which add to the Rubicon 392's off-road prowess.
Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass packs good horses and an unmatched versatility in the compact SUV segment. All trim levels across the lineup are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Don't let the size of that engine fool you. It churns out 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, stronger than the 2024 Honda CR-V's 190-HP turbocharged 1.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine.
The Jeep Compass' turbo four-cylinder allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-60mph in about just 7.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 118 mph, making it a desirable SUV to anyone who has a need for speed.
In addition to the eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, the Jeep Compass is also trail-rated, which means it was built for off-road adventures, complemented by the Hill assist and vehicle stability control systems. It includes features like the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System and the Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 System, exclusive to the Compass Trailhawk trim.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
In an effort to maximize the Jeep Grand Cherokee's functionality, Chrysler Group LLC's Street Racing Technology (SRT) decided to take the SUV to the next level. The result was the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, a capable off-roader that carried a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, which produced between 420 and 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain allowed the SRT8 to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 4.8 to 4.9 seconds, which was impressive in 2006, especially considering that its main rival, the Chevy Trailblazer SS could sprint to 60mph in 5.8 seconds with its 395-HP V8. The SRT8 can a quarter mile in 13.5 seconds at 102, and has a top speed of 152 mph.
While may be older than some SUVs, the SRT8 still competes with rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG. It weighs 4,800 pounds and has a five-speed automatic transmission and a 3,500-pound tow capacity. It also comes with strong Brembo brake calipers, a stylish sunroof, and safety technology such as anti-lock brakes and a Forward Collision and Blind Spot warning system.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
While the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has been around for more than a decade, it still squares up well against its competition and is among the most powerful Jeep models. It features a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, which delivers an impressive 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The Cherokee SRT can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds and achieves a top speed of 160 mph, making it the second-fastest Jeep model. Power goes to the wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission and Jeep's Quadra-Trac Active On-Demand 4x4 system, which distributes power for high-speed stability and off-road capability.
Like the Trackhawk trim, the SRT version's stopping power comes from massive Brembo brakes. It has a sport-tuned adaptive suspension system that provides good handling. One of its unique features is the lowered, aggressive stance, which complements the SRT-exclusive design and sets the Grand Cherokee SRT apart from its rivals like the Land Rover Defender, BMW M2, and the Mercedes-Benz GLB.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk completely redefines what a high-performance SUV can do. It features a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, the same engine powering the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the Durango SRT, the now-discontinued Ram 1500 TRX, and several other cool vehicles worth driving. This engine kicks out 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, making the Trackhawk one of the most powerful Jeep models ever built. With this immense power under the hood, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk reaches a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).
Despite its near-5,300 lb weight, the SUV has a breathtaking acceleration. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and completes the quarter-mile sprint in 11.6 seconds. The Trackhawk has awesome features like adaptive suspension for precise handling and Brembo brakes to keep all those horses and speed in check. These help make the Trackhawk a force on the track and street.
It also has luxury and tech amenities such as Nappa leather seats, weight-saving carbon-fiber trim, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system. Even with all this, the Trackhawk still maintains the same Jeep practicality, with a towing capacity of 7,200 pounds. However, it's far from economical, averaging 11 MPG in the city and 17 MPG on the highway.