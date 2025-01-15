6 Of The Cheapest Cars With Over 500 HP

Let's make sure we're clear about a few things right out of the gate: nothing with over 500 horsepower is "cheap" in the strictest sense of the word. And, if we're honest, most new cars don't qualify as cheap these days. Sure, there are some inexpensive new vehicles in 2025, a few of which even come in under the wire below $20,000, but if you want big power directly from automotive manufacturers, you're going to pay reasonably high prices -– certainly more than the price of your average daily-driver sedan. Specifically, if you want something that is at or above the 500-hp mark, you're going to pay a pretty penny.

Even cars that are considered performance bargains, like the base Chevrolet Corvette, don't breach the 500 hp mark (the standard C8 Corvette is just shy of the mark at 495 horses). However, the Corvette isn't the only performance bargain out there, and not everything that's powerful is obscenely expensive. Some high-horsepower vehicles are priced reasonably enough that they are relatively attainable. But where are you going to find the most power for the least amount of money? These powerful options will have you going flat-footed from a set of stoplights in no time.