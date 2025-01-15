6 Of The Cheapest Cars With Over 500 HP
Let's make sure we're clear about a few things right out of the gate: nothing with over 500 horsepower is "cheap" in the strictest sense of the word. And, if we're honest, most new cars don't qualify as cheap these days. Sure, there are some inexpensive new vehicles in 2025, a few of which even come in under the wire below $20,000, but if you want big power directly from automotive manufacturers, you're going to pay reasonably high prices -– certainly more than the price of your average daily-driver sedan. Specifically, if you want something that is at or above the 500-hp mark, you're going to pay a pretty penny.
Even cars that are considered performance bargains, like the base Chevrolet Corvette, don't breach the 500 hp mark (the standard C8 Corvette is just shy of the mark at 495 horses). However, the Corvette isn't the only performance bargain out there, and not everything that's powerful is obscenely expensive. Some high-horsepower vehicles are priced reasonably enough that they are relatively attainable. But where are you going to find the most power for the least amount of money? These powerful options will have you going flat-footed from a set of stoplights in no time.
Tesla Model 3 Performance - lots of power for the money
On the outside, it may look like a sleek and simple four-door sedan, but the Tesla Model 3 has serious power for the price. Base models, known as the Long Range, are available with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive models, acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour comes in just 4.2 seconds. The Long Range all-wheel drive model also has an impressive estimated range of 346 miles on a single charge and an MSRP of just $49,130 (including a $1,390 destination fee and a $250 order fee). Unfortunately, with 286 horsepower on tap, the Long Range models aren't powerful enough to make this list – but that's where the Model 3 Performance comes in.
The Model 3 Performance pumps the power levels up to 510 hp and 554 lb-ft of torque. An available Track Mode sets the car up for aggressive driving, and special exterior features like diffusers and spoilers help with aerodynamics. Unique wheels, brakes, and suspension components are all part of the package with the Performance model and getting from zero to 60 mph in the Model 3 Performance is a much quicker task, taking just 2.9 seconds, according to Tesla. The final tally for all this speed? $56,630. With a bit of quick math, that works out to $111.03 per individual horsepower — quite a bit for a practical four-door sedan.
Sleek, powerful and practical - the Kia EV6 GT
Electricity powers many of the most powerful vehicles you can buy today, and on this list, almost all of the 500-hp+ vehicles are powered by electricity. One example of this trend is the Kia EV6 –- a four-door hatchback that offers a wide range of power and performance capabilities. Pricing hasn't been announced for the 2025 EV6 yet, but the 2024 model gives us a good starting point for estimating prices. The 2024 EV6 in the base Light trim has a reasonable MSRP of $43,975 (including $1,375 for destination). The Light trim, however, is light on horsepower – putting just 167 hp to the rear wheels via a single electric motor and a 63.0 kWh battery pack.
An available 84.0 kWh battery pumps things up a bit, giving the EV6 225 hp on rear-wheel-drive models and 320 hp on all-wheel-drive models. But the EV6 GT really sets things off. The new GT puts out 601 hp in everyday driving, but in launch mode, the GT's peak horsepower number jumps to 641 hp (compared with the 2024 model's 576-horsepower rating). A 2024 EV6 GT has an MSRP of $62,975 (including a $1,375 destination fee), so we expect new 2025 models to be priced a bit higher -– probably somewhere closer to $65,000. Even at that price, though, the EV6 would still offer a pretty good price-to-power ratio, with each horsepower setting you back a little over $101.
Holding on to V8 power - the Ford Mustang Dark Horse
One of Ford's longest-lasting vehicles and certainly one of their most popular, the iconic Mustang carries on even while muscle car rivals like the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro are exiting the market. The Mustang continues to provide relatively inexpensive power, a somewhat practical four-seat configuration, and all sorts of available trim levels. You can get a Mustang with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, for example, with prices starting as low as $34,210 (including a $1,595 destination fee), but it only puts out 315 horsepower. Respectable, but short of the mark. If you want something with big V8 thrills, the price tag goes up.
Getting the 5.0-liter V8 engine will cost you $48,850 (including a $1,595 destination fee) with the GT Fastback, but it only produces 480 hp -– not quite enough. The Dark Horse version of the Mustang, however, will get you to that special 500-hp number. Without any options, the Dark Horse has an MSRP of $66,670 (including a $1,595 destination fee). Do some division, and that works out to $133 dollars per horsepower, plus an impressive V8 soundtrack to go along with the sleek exterior styling.
Stylish and fast - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Riding on the same platform as the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an all-electric hatchback that has lots of performance to offer and a number of different trim levels to choose from, depending on how much you're willing to spend. But like the EV6, the Ioniq 5 requires some extra spending for the high-horsepower version. Standard-range models of the Ioniq 5 come with 63 kWh batteries, while long-range models come with 84 kWh batteries –- the same as the EV6, with nearly identical max-horsepower numbers (168 hp, 225 hp, and 320 hp). Prices for the Hyundai's base trim Ioniq 5 are exactly the same as the EV6 -– $43,975 (including a $1,475 destination fee).
The 5 N, like the EV6 GT, maxes out at 641 hp with a short burst of power from what Hyundai calls "N Grin Boost" -– otherwise, it's 601 hp. The 5 N uses the same 84 kWh battery as other trim levels, but with the extra power, Hyundai estimates that it will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 3.25 seconds. The price for this power package on the Hyundai? An MSRP of $67,575 (including a $1,475 destination fee). It's priced slightly higher than the EV6 GT, but still has an impressive amount of performance for the money.
BMW i4 M50 is a more-than-adequate EV
Well known for their performance vehicles, it certainly makes sense that BMW would have a spot on this list. They are currently making all sorts of high-horsepower vehicles, many with over 600 horsepower and some cracking the 700 hp mark. But most of their highest-performing models have starting prices in the six-digit range, so for a bit of savings we turn to vehicles like the BMW i4. The standard BMW i4 is a four-door electric sedan with sleek styling and a few different powertrain configurations to choose from. For instance, the eDrive40 trim offers 335 hp and an MSRP of $59,075 (including a $1,175 destination fee), while all-wheel drive xDrive40 models get an increase to 396 hp and a price of $63,475. Both are appealing, but neither clears the 500-hp mark. For that, there's an M badge just waiting to be called into action.
The i4 M50 has an impressive rating of 536 hp for just $71,875. Like the i4 xDrive40, the M50 has dual electric motors (which means all-wheel drive is standard), but the extra power means much quicker acceleration. The xDrive40 makes the sprint to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the M50 does it in just 3.7 seconds according to BMW. At the MSRP of just $71,875, the i4 M50's price-to-power cost works out to $134.09 per horsepower.
BMW M3 Competition drops the hammer
A bit like the Mustang has done for Ford, the BMW M3 has long carried the torch of engaging performance for BMW. There are six generations of M3 that line the pages of BMW's history books, all with a bit of individual appeal. The current 2025 BMW M3 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine to produce 473 hp and a six-speed manual transmission for drivers who want to up their engagement level. But to breach 500 hp, you'll need to go with the upgraded M3 Competition.
The M3 competition is rated at 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can make the dash to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. MSRP for the M3 Competition is $81,375 (including a $1,175 destination fee), which means it costs $161.77 per horsepower. All-wheel drive xDrive versions of the M3 Competition get a power boost to 523 hp (no change in torque), but they also cost a bit more — a total of $86,475. For that extra money, you also get the distinction of being significantly quicker off the line -– zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.