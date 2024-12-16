12 Of The Best Desktop Computers You Can Buy In 2024 (Ranked By Consumer Reports)

If you're in the market for a new desktop computer in 2024, choosing one might seem impossible. For those consumers who aren't sure how much RAM you need for a Windows computer or may not be familiar with the ins and outs of buying a used computer, it might be reassuring to hear from experts who offer advice on the best desktop PCs available.

Enter Consumer Reports, well-known for providing comprehensive reviews of all kinds of tech, including desktop computers. There's a lot to know when buying a new PC, but Consumer Reports breaks it down and rates the top-performing models so you can shop a little easier.

These are some of the top-rated PCs on Consumer Reports' list for 2024, with scores of 70 and higher, starting with the highest-rated and descending down to 70 (Consumer Reports ranked as low as the low 60s). Where possible, we've included a direct link to the PC that Consumer Reports does. When direct links are not available, such as the ThinkCentre model, we've provided the closest match for Consumer Reports' recommendations.

