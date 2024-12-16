12 Of The Best Desktop Computers You Can Buy In 2024 (Ranked By Consumer Reports)
If you're in the market for a new desktop computer in 2024, choosing one might seem impossible. For those consumers who aren't sure how much RAM you need for a Windows computer or may not be familiar with the ins and outs of buying a used computer, it might be reassuring to hear from experts who offer advice on the best desktop PCs available.
Enter Consumer Reports, well-known for providing comprehensive reviews of all kinds of tech, including desktop computers. There's a lot to know when buying a new PC, but Consumer Reports breaks it down and rates the top-performing models so you can shop a little easier.
These are some of the top-rated PCs on Consumer Reports' list for 2024, with scores of 70 and higher, starting with the highest-rated and descending down to 70 (Consumer Reports ranked as low as the low 60s). Where possible, we've included a direct link to the PC that Consumer Reports does. When direct links are not available, such as the ThinkCentre model, we've provided the closest match for Consumer Reports' recommendations.
HP Envy TE01-5364
HP computers and laptops are made worldwide, and HP has remained one of the strongest contenders in the PC market. Thus, HP has a wide range of desktop PCs available, and multiple made Consumer Reports' top rankings. In fact, two very similar Envy models ranked in the 70-plus segment of the reviews.
The highest-scored desktop PC in Consumer Reports' lineup, the HP Envy TE01 5364 earned a score of 81, with a perfect score in performance, versatility, and ergonomics. The PC only lost one or two points, and those were for reliability. A score of 3-out-of-5 was not the worst in the lineup, but it made the HP Envy a less-than-perfect pick — though still the best of the bunch.
That said, the TE01 5364 has overall great reviews on Consumer Reports' linked model on Best Buy. With 32 gigabytes of RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, one terabyte of SSD storage, and NVIDIA Ge-Force RTX 4060 graphics, this PC can handle daily tasks and then some. Reviewers like the computer's speed, ample memory, and graphics quality. One highlight is that the PC comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse, so you can plug it into a monitor out of the box and be set.
Perhaps echoing the rating Consumer Reports gave for reliability, a handful of reviews did complain of slow booting and bloatware concerns. Negative comments were few and far between, however.
The HP Envy TE01 5364 is available from Best Buy for $1,439.
Apple Mac Studio (M2 Max)
It's probably not surprising that an Apple product was ranked highly by Consumer Reports. Apple also has one of the most reliable laptops on the market, and its PC easily earned high marks in that category.
Sure, the Apple Mac Studio desktop PC might not be much to look at, but its performance impressed Consumer Reports. The rating organization gave this PC a score of 76, with a perfect score for predicted reliability and performance but a 4-out-of-5 for versatility and only 3-out-of-5 for ergonomics. Since the PC is in a mini package, it won't be hard to pick up and move, but getting your peripherals plugged in might take some doing.
In terms of specs, Apple does nothing but impress here. While the listing Consumer Reports recommends on Amazon doesn't offer options, it seems that the Mac Studio does come in different variations. Consumer Reports reviewed the 32-gigabyte RAM, 512-gigabyte SSD model. The M2 Max can support five simultaneous displays, has a built-in speaker, and offers Thunderbolt ports to support your favorite accessories.
While it's hard to argue with the performance of a Mac in just about any situation, it's likely that the upgraded option — the Apple M2 Ultra chip — is an even more powerful desktop PC. However, the M2 Ultra chip costs $3,999, while the M2 Max is far more affordable.
The Apple Mac Studio M2 Max is available from Amazon for $1,979, and direct from Apple for about $1,999.
Apple 24-Inch iMac (M3 Chip, 10 Core GPU)
While there are some things to know before buying an iMac, Consumer Reports ranks these PCs highly — even the lesser eight-core model. The iMac 10 Core GPU model earned a perfect score from Consumer Reports for predicted reliability, 4-out-of-5 for both performance and ergonomics and 3-out-of-5 for versatility. We can understand the lost points for versatility since the PC doesn't have the most RAM or onboard storage in the lineup. However, the fact that it's a complete system out of the box offers convenience for Mac adopters.
Consumer Reports recommends the M3 chip model that can handle most everyday tasks with eight gigabytes of RAM and a 256-gigabyte SSD. This isn't a gaming computer, but Best Buy highlights that it can handle "heavy" applications and basic gaming. The included 24-inch display also makes the entire package a no-brainer, plus the package comes with a keyboard with a touch ID and a mouse.
Yet there have been some updates with iMac M4 since the M3 chip came out. If you want to splurge on higher specs or switch to all-Thunderbolt ports, an M4 might be your best bet. There's also the option to drop down somewhat to an eight-core model, but more on that later; it's rated slightly lower by Consumer Reports.
The Apple iMac 24 All-in-One is available from Best Buy for $1,499, while Amazon has various color options in stock starting at $1,196.
HP OmniStudio X
Another entry from HP ranked highly in Consumer Reports' review, earning a 75 right alongside the iMac. The HP OmniStudio X received a perfect score in predicted reliability, 4-out-of-5 in performance and ergonomics, and 3-out-of-5 in versatility. Again, Consumer Reports seems to have knocked versatility points off, most likely due to the lower-level graphics package.
If you're looking for an all-in-one package that's not a Mac, an OmniStudio might be a good bet. Consumer Reports recommends a 32-gigabyte RAM, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 processor, and one-terabyte SSD storage with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. A built-in 5 MP webcam, height adjustable stand, and an included keyboard and mouse round out the complete package.
Reviews are a bit limited on Best Buy, but with Consumer Reports' endorsement, this might be a good option if you're looking to replace your regular Windows workhorse PC. Like others with entry-level graphics, the OmniStudio X isn't ideal for gaming (despite a rather robust amount of memory). Still, it's on the budget-friendly end of HP's offerings, especially for an all-in-one.
The HP OmniStudio X is available from Best Buy for $1,479 for the 27-inch model. You can also upgrade to the 31.5-inch monitor for $1,979.
Apple 24-inch iMac (M3 Chip, 8 Core GPU)
Just like Apple's iMac 10-core, the M3 chip eight-core model earned good marks from Consumer Reports. With a rating of 74, the less powerful iMac received a perfect score in predicted reliability, 4-out-of-5 in performance, 2-out-of-5 in versatility, and 4-out-of-5 in ergonomics. Like other models with lower RAM offerings, this 8-core model isn't considered super versatile, but it can likely handle most of your daily work tasks.
With eight gigabytes of memory and 256 gigabytes of onboard storage, this iMac's specifications are on the lower end, but again, for an all-in-one, the price isn't half bad, particularly for an Apple PC. Like the 10-core iMac, the 8-core also comes in different colors, has a built-in webcam, and comes with the essentials like a keyboard and mouse.
Plus, the iMac has a stellar reputation (not to mention the lowest price) on Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Reviewers tend to agree that the iMac is fast, has good graphics quality, is easy to set up, and even has great sound. Not everyone is thrilled with the port capacity, however, so that's something to consider before investing in an iMac.
The Apple 24-inch iMac (M3 Chip, 8 Core GPU) is available from Amazon for $1,147.
Asus NUC 14 Pro
According to Consumer Reports, the Asus NUC 14 Pro is another desktop PC that doesn't look very exciting, but it's considered reliable, versatile, and high-performing. The NUC 14 Pro earned a rating of 73, with a perfect score for ergonomics and 4-out-of-5 for predicted reliability, performance, and versatility. The Pro is also one of the more affordable PCs with this high rating, although it's not an all-in-one and is rather diminutive when it comes to size and, therefore, add-ons.
The Asus NUC 14 Pro has 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage, which is sufficient for most daily tasks, including playing videos and playing some basic video games. The tall model, which Consumer Reports links to, has a 2.5-inch drive bay (for SATA, a storage connector technology) and higher processing speed than the Slim version.
The Slim version might be preferable if you plan to mount your mini PC, but either version will take up very little room on your desk (or wall). In terms of versatility, the ability to expand the storage and a large number of diverse ports (one USB C, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 A, one USB 2.0 Type A, and two HDMI slots) likely earned the NUC 14 Pro its kudos from Consumer Reports.
The Asus NUC 14 Pro U5 is available on Amazon for $789 for the Tall version (the Slim version is not currently available).
HP Pavilion Desktop
Another unsurprising entry on Consumer Reports' list of high-performing desktop PCs is the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2244. The Pavilion Desktop earned a perfect score for ergonomics, 4-out-of-5 in versatility and 3-out-of-5 in both predicted reliability and performance. Though the numbers aren't perfect across the board, the HP Pavilion did outrank many other PCs reviewed by Consumer Reports.
It's aesthetically pleasing for sure, but the HP Pavilion also offers high performance with 32 gigabytes of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and one terabyte of SSD storage. Best Buy suggests that its processor (an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series) is great for multitasking, and the graphics and memory specs are ideal for most gaming at "max settings," per Best Buy.
Reviews are somewhat limited, but at this price point and with an endorsement from Consumer Reports, this might be a model worth considering. Just make sure to leave room in your budget for a separate monitor (it does come with a keyboard and mouse).
Consumers tend to like the price, the speed, and the amount of SSD storage, though long-term performance is something you'll have to wait and see for.
The HP Pavilion Desktop is available from Best Buy for $1,099.
Lenovo Yoga AIO
Lenovo's highest-ranking desktop PC on Consumer Reports' list is the Yoga AIO, a competitive model against HP and Apple offerings. Consumer Reports gave the Yoga a perfect score for ergonomics, but lower scores elsewhere; a 4-out-of-5 on performance is more impressive than the Yoga's 3-out-of-5 ratings for both predicted reliability and versatility.
That said, there's nothing inherently wrong with the Yoga's specs. Like other AIO models, it comes with a built-in monitor plus a mouse and keyboard. The 16 gigabytes of RAM is sufficient for most daily tasks, while the 512 gigabytes of SSD doesn't quite rank when many similarly-equipped PCs offer a terabyte of storage.
Best Buy does suggest that the Yoga's memory can handle "serious" gaming, but the graphics aren't supreme quality for gaming; an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card is entry-level at best. Still, a high screen resolution means most visuals look stunning, and the 31.5-inch monitor is more than enough to zoom into your spreadsheets without them going blurry.
If the specs are sufficient for your daily tasks and you're okay with a somewhat limited number of ports (there are different USB ports, but only a total of 3), the Yoga is a worthy contender.
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i31 is available from Best Buy for $1,799.
HP Envy TE01-5344
Admittedly, the HP Envy TE01-5344 didn't perform as well as its sibling, the Envy TE01-5364, but it still earned a 71. With a perfect score in only the ergonomics category, the 5344 did get a 4-out-of-5 in versatility, but it dropped to 3-out-of-5 for both predicted reliability and performance. That said, this Envy model is one of the least expensive in the lineup, so it might be the perfect budget buy, depending on your needs.
The Envy 5344 desktop offers 12 gigabytes of RAM and a terabyte of SSD storage, which is an odd combination, as Best Buy suggests the memory can handle "advanced" gaming in terms of memory but only "basic" with regard to the graphics. Suffice it to say, if you're a gamer, you'll want to look elsewhere, as the Intel UHD Graphics 730 is considered entry-level.
In terms of processing, 12 gigabytes isn't bad, and most consumers are happy with the quality, value, and ease of use, according to Best Buy reviews. Most agree that the PC is fast and multitasks well, and the price is an often-mentioned perk brought up in reviews. The tower also comes with a keyboard and mouse, though you'll need, of course, a separate monitor. A 16-gigabyte model is also available, and the slight upgrade will only cost you about $50.
The HP Envy TE01-5344 is available from Best Buy for $799.
Asus Zen AiO
Another Asus offering is probably not surprising, as Asus is generally known for making quality — and affordable — PCs and laptops. The AiO Zen is a strong contender in Consumer Reports' lineup, with a score of 70 overall and high ratings in ergonomics (5/5) and 4/5 ratings for both predicted reliability and versatility. Performance is slightly lower at 3-out-of-5.
The Zen AiO comes equipped with 16 GB of RAM, 512 gigabytes of SSD storage, and an integrated graphics card. The graphics card alone could have dropped the Zen's performance ranking, as, without a more robust graphics card, the PC won't be able to handle most games or high-quality video. That said, you might be able to run games like Minecraft without a problem.
Asus' AiO does have a slightly smaller monitor than comparable models, with a 23.8-inch display, but at this price point, that might not be a point of contention. It also comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 processor, which is an upgrade from the Ryzen 3 of the previous version.
The Asus Zen AiO M5401WYA is available on Amazon for around $783, though its regular list price is closer to $1,149.
Dell Inspiron Desktop 14th Gen
Dell is one of the best major PC brands, so it's not surprising the brand is on Consumer Reports' list. The Dell Inspiron Desktop 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700F comes in various configurations, and the version Consumer Reports reviewed earned a rating of 70 overall. The Inspiron Desktop received 4-out-of-5 in the categories of performance, versatility, and ergonomics, and a 3-out-of-5 in predicted reliability. Individual results may vary, of course, but there is the question of whether differently-equipped versions of the Inspiron Desktop might offer varying levels of reliability.
In terms of performance, there are plenty of options with the Inspiron desktop PC, and since Consumer Reports didn't link to a particular edition of the PC, we've chosen a 16 gigabytes of RAM model with a single terabyte of SSD storage as it's in line with most of the competitors on the list.
Various versions of the Inspiron i7-14700F appear to have the same graphics package (GeForce RTX 3050) and built-in WiFi 6, which Dell hints is great for gaming. While you might want a more robust RAM package for serious gaming, you can't go wrong with 16 gigabytes for most basic desktop functions (or games like Minecraft).
Consumer Reports doesn't link directly to the Inspiron desktop it reviewed, but the Dell Inspiron Desktop on Amazon appears to match its description and costs around $1,059 for the version described here.
Lenovo ThinkCentre
Lenovo has several entries in Consumer Reports' top rankings, which isn't surprising, given how highly SlashGear rated the 2024 IdeaPad. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M70t Gen 5 earned a rating of 70, with 4-out-of-5 ratings for performance, versatility, and ergonomics, and a 3-out-of-5 for predicted reliability.
The ThinkCentre may not be an exciting build in terms of appearance, but it packs a 14th Gen Intel Core processor. Plus, Lenovo points out that it's an "AI-capable" machine, so it's had some upgrades since earlier Lenovo models. Lenovo also promises this PC is easy to deploy, has optimized CPU performance, and has ThinkShield, the brand's comprehensive security suite.
It's not as powerful as Lenovo's ThinkStation PX, the brand's most powerful computer, but the ThinkCentre is said to be energy efficient and can handle your basic computing with ease. Lenovo also makes sure to include plenty of ports, with a total of eight USB-A slots, a USB-C port, HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and various others.
Three different ThinkCentre M70t Gen 5 models from Lenovo offer a range of specs, with the most relatable in the lineup being 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage. That model costs about $1,559 at regular price (though Lenovo claims a far more budget-friendly price at around $905).