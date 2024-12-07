10 Stocking Stuffers Ideas Gamers Will Enjoy
Playing video games is a popular, ever-expanding, and expensive pastime. Not only do you have to buy a pricey console or a gaming PC – or build your own DIY computer – but you also have to spend money on games. Recently, the average price tag increased from $60 to $70. Sure, you can ask someone to buy you one for the holidays, but then you're just hoisting the price onto them. Even when someone wants to support your gaming hobbies, they might want to help you in a more frugal manner.
The stocking stuffer is a common gift tradition, especially for those who celebrate Christmas, that focuses on stuffing numerous smaller and cheaper gifts into, well, a stocking. The cheaper and smaller the item, the better. While you can't necessarily stuff a stocking full of video games, there are plenty of video game-related items out there you can purchase for the recipient. These include toys depicting popular video game characters, traditional apparel gifts, and even some of the smallest controllers available on the market. If you need some ideas on what stocking stuffers you can buy for a gamer, continue reading.
Nerf MicroShot
When it comes to toy guns, it's Nerf or nothin'. The company produces a solid library of foam-based weapons that cater to different audiences, including fans of video games. While plenty of video game-themed Nerf guns are large and expensive, some are basically designed for stockings.
Nerf manufactures several lines of small dart guns that sell for $5. While these make decent additions to stockings (but are outperformed by most other Nerf guns) none are themed after video games. If you're shopping for a gamer, you will need to go one size up and purchase a MicroShot. These toys are simple pint-sized pistols that fire one foam dart at a time and are charged by a plunger at the base of the handle. While you can find some MicroShots from Nerf's proprietary brands, most are available in "Minecraft," "Fortnite," and "Roblox" flavors –- perfect for anyone who ever wanted to use an Ender Dragon as a weapon.
Depending on how much you are willing to spend on a Nerf gun, you can buy a more specialized video game-themed weapon, such as a "Fortnite" flare gun or a "Minecraft" axe that doubles as a dart launcher. Plus, some Nerf guns come in video game-adjacent themes sure to please gamers, including zombies and dinosaurs. Nerf MicroShots are generally priced around $11.99, but the exact cost and availability depends on the retailer. For instance, Target sells them between $6.39 and $8.99, depending on the model, whereas Amazon prices range from $6.39 to $14.99.
Plushies
Owning stuffed animals is a proud childhood tradition. While many are generic animals such as bears and rabbits, some are designed to look like popular video game characters. Unlike most stuffed animals, these gifts are intended for all ages.
Trying to wade through all the companies that produce video game plushies can be time consuming, especially if you're looking for tiny and inexpensive ones perfect for stockings. Usually, a "Pokémon" plush is a safe bet, especially if you buy from the Pokémon Center. The store has plenty of options, and they're all high quality regardless of price. The cheapest items include stuffed backpack clips and small Sitting Cuties that are weighed down by beads to sit solidly on desks. However, finding your giftee's favorite Pokémon might take some effort.
If you're buying for someone who isn't into "Pokémon," plenty of stores cater to other fandoms. Fangamer sells plushies of characters from video games both AAA and indie, the cheapest of which are also felt backpack decorations. TeeTurtle's plushies are another solid idea. These tiny stuffed orbs are cute and cover some video game and video game-adjacent properties, and some are even reversible for two characters in one.
Plushie prices vary wildly depending on what you're buying and where it comes from. Pokémon Plush keychains at the Pokémon Center start at $9.99, whereas Sitting Cuties begin at $10.99. Meanwhile, Fangamer plushes go for as low as $15. Finally, thanks to an ongoing sale at TeeTurtle, all plushies on the site are discounted and start at $3.
Lego
No toy encapsulates the idea of fun for all ages quite like Lego. Many let users create epic playsets and vehicles, and some smaller sets are suited for stockings.
Lego has been killing it with their video game and pop culture-themed sets. However, many of these are as expensive as an actual video game if not a video game console. Thankfully, Lego also sells plenty of smaller, budget-friendly sets. These include tiny "Minecraft" set pieces, as well as "Super Mario Bros." Sets can be standalone or serve as expansions for the base Lego Mario set. However, if you are buying for someone into "Pokémon," you will need to purchase a Mega Bloks set instead.
Lego also produces plenty of video game-adjacent kits, many of which come in stocking stuffer size. The Brick Headz line is a popular choice and includes famous faces throughout pop culture, and Star Wars Microfighters sets recreate iconic sci-fi vehicles in pocket size. Lego also sells minifigures in inexpensive blind boxes. These products come in a variety of gamer-friendly themes, including outer space and "Dungeons & Dragons."
While you can find Lego sets at almost any physical or online retailer, prices vary. For instance, blind box minifigures sell for $4.99 per box on the official Lego site or $25.16 for a pack of six through Amazon. Meanwhile, the official Lego Store sells "Super Mario Bros." and "Minecraft" sets starting at $9.99 and $10.99, respectively, while these kits retail at Target for as low as $14.99 and $4.99.
Gift cards
We live in a digital age -– almost anything we want as entertainment can be accessed online through subscriptions such as Audible, Kindle Unlimited, Netflix, and Disney+ — but we shouldn't forget about digital video games.
Gift cards are an excellent quick virtual present idea, but which one you buy depends on the recipient's platforms. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo sell gift cards that can be spent on games for their respective consoles. However, PC gamers have to make do with Steam gift cards -– GOG and the Epic Games Store don't sell store vouchers.
If you're shopping for someone deep into online and live service games, you can still surprise them with a gift card of another variety. The companies behind titles like "Roblox" and "Fortnite" sell gift cards that provide some digital currency for their respective games -– ideal for anyone eying particularly expensive character skins. You can also purchase prepaid time cards good for two months of "World of Warcraft" or "Final Fantasy XIV" playtime, but these can be expensive.
The beauty of gift cards is that the customer often determines the price. For instance, PlayStation gift cards start at $10 whether they are purchased online or at retailers like Best Buy. Xbox gift cards, meanwhile, start at $1 on the Microsoft Store but only go as low as $10 at stores such as GameStop. Nintendo cards begin at $5 but are only sold through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Finally, Steam gift cards can be bought digitally starting at $5 or physically at GameStop for as low as $20.
Mini controller
Unlike first-party controllers, third-party controllers come in a variety of price points. Some sacrifice features for affordability, and several manufacturers even produce controllers that make better stocking stuffers than standalone gifts.
8bitdo is one of the best third-party controller manufacturers around. We loved their 8bitdo Pro 2, but it's too big and expensive for a stocking. However, the company also makes one of the smallest controllers available — the 8bitdo Zero 2. This downright microscopic controller can provide up to eight hours of play and works with the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.
While the 8bitdo Zero 2 is small, it is far from fragile, but if you want to go even smaller, another company, CRKD, has you covered with the Atom. This controller fills the same niche as the Zero 2 since it is also a pint-sized peripheral designed for portability, but the Atom comes in more colors and even adds some extra buttons. It's small enough to fit in a stocking, although it can't quite measure up to a larger and more expensive controller for competitive play.
Unlike other third-party controllers, your shopping options are limited for the 8bitdo Zero 2 and CRKD Atom. Currently, the Zero 2 is only available through Amazon, is priced at $19.99, and comes in three colors. Meanwhile, the Atom sells for $19.99 through Amazon and for $14.99 through the CRKD website, and it has eight color options.
Inexpensive games
Since modern games usually cost $70, these kinds of gifts can get pricey. However, if you find a good game for dirt cheap, it can help fill out a stocking.
Plenty of stores are currently selling games at discounted prices. While the hottest deals are new titles that are $10 off, the best deals involve older, underappreciated, and indie games. Like gift cards, where and how you buy a game for someone depends on their platform of choice and how you can put it in a stocking. Sort of.
Usually, you can find a physical copy of a game, but many indie titles (especially on the Switch), are digital only. If you buy one of these, you should slip its receipt -– complete with download code -– or a gift card with a prepaid code into the stocking. However, these aren't your only options. If you expand your definition of a video game to include virtual pets, you can purchase a Tamagotchi.
No two retailers sell the same games, let alone at the same price. If you're looking for physical copies, chains such as Target and Best Buy generally only carry modern titles that can sell for $10 on clearance. Meanwhile, GameStop and Amazon offer the biggest variety. If you go the digital route, though, every major gaming platform, including Nintendo and Steam, has you covered with titles that can go as low as $1.50 or even $0.99. Just make sure to read the storefront instructions on how to properly gift a game first.
Nintendo Uno
Plenty of video games have been converted into board games, and many other titles such as "Call of Duty" are currently in the process. Most tabletop adaptations cost more than the average collector's edition, but you can find exceptions.
Many inexpensive board games that cater to gamers are palette swaps of pre-established properties. For instance, Mattel has made versions of Uno that sport iconography from titles such as "Minecraft," "Super Mario Bros.," and "The Legend of Zelda." Meanwhile, Hasbro has produced special editions of Monopoly themed around games such as "Super Mario Bros." and "Fall Guys."
Even if you can't find a proper stocking stuffer game based on an existing IP, you can always buy a bite-sized game that channels video game themes and tropes. One of the better video game-adjacent titles at a stocking stuffer price is Boss Monster, which challenges players to create their own sidescroller dungeons and defeat pixelated heroes. Fluxx is another noteworthy idea since it's easy to pick up, inexpensive, and it comes in a variety of themes that change the gameplay loop.
While you can only reliably purchase video game-skinned Uno boxes through Amazon, they are dirt cheap. The "Super Mario Bros." version runs for $9.30, whereas the "Legend of Zelda" set is even cheaper at $6.90. If you would rather buy Boss Monster, though, you have more shopping options. The game is available for $24.99 through Barnes and Noble, and several expansions sell for as low as $9.95 through the Brotherwise Games site.
Video game apparel
Buying good clothes for gamers isn't easy. Way too many are generic or of mediocre quality, but at least that makes the good ones stand out. However, even if you can find a manufacturer of quality video game apparel, not all of their products are cut out to be stocking stuffers.
The smaller the article of clothing, the more it is suited to a stocking. That means beanies, gloves or mittens, and -– as cliché as it might sound -– socks. Nintendo products are general crowd pleasers, so anything you purchase from the Pokémon Center or the Nintendo Store is a safe bet since they're all high quality and official. Plus, if you're buying for someone who owns crocs, a few Croc Jibbitz might also fulfill their "Pokémon" needs.
These aren't your only options, and you can easily find a suitable stocking stuffer if you know where to look. Hallmark, for instance, sells socks with retro "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Super Mario Bros." sprites, while Spencer's offers a variety of video game-themed apparel featuring characters from "Pokémon," "Five Nights at Freddy's," and the Kirby franchise. Ultimately, what you buy is determined by what's available and your giftee's preferences.
Stocking stuffer apparel prices vary wildly depending on what you buy. Currently, The Pokémon Center sells gloves starting at $14.99 and beanies at $16.99, whereas the Nintendo Store's most inexpensive clothes begin at $6.99 for socks. Meanwhile, Hallmark's gamer socks start at $12.99, and the cheapest items at Spencer's begin at $9.99.
Action figures
Toys are a great gift idea, especially for children. While plenty of action figures are based on video game characters, many generally land on the large or expensive side of things — but not all of them.
JAKKS Pacific is one of the largest purveyors of inexpensive video game toys. The company has its fingers in popular properties such as "Super Mario Bros" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" thanks to their theatrical adaptations. Another big name toy supplier is Jazwares, which focuses more on IPs like "Fortnite." If you come from a family that thinks stockings should be for everyone regardless of age, you might be interested in McFarlane Toys' video game products, especially when they go on sale.
If these stocking stuffers don't move you and you are at a loss for other ideas, the internet is full of potential muses. One of the more reliable ones is Big Bad Toy Store. As its name suggests, this digital storefront specializes in everything toys, but it also sells plenty of toy and action figure-adjacent products such as props, model kits, and plushes. And, it has a dedicated section devoted to video game toys, as well as video game-adjacent fandoms such as "Transformers," "Star Wars," "Godzilla," and "Mobile Suit Gundam."
Prices of potential stocking stuffer figures vary wildly depending on what you buy and where it comes from. For instance, "Super Mario Bros." JAKKS Pacific toys start at $9.99 on the official store page and $8.95 on Amazon. Meanwhile, Jazwares "Fortnite" figures start at $9.99 on the Jazwares shop and $7.95 on Amazon.
Blind box figures
Gifts are generally meant to be surprises, even when someone buys an item from an Amazon wishlist you shared. However, certain stocking stuffer ideas can provide a second layer of surprise.
Blind box figures are, as the name suggests, figures you can obtain semi-randomly from boxes that obscure their contents, and plenty of lines utilize video game licenses. Companies such as Kidrobot have produced figures based on properties such as "God of War," while Funko is behind several runs of "Five Nights at Freddy's" minis. Capcom even sells some impressively detailed figures depicting monsters from its long-running "Monster Hunter" series.
Even if a blind box line is unrelated to video games, doesn't mean it can't please gamers. Funko and Kidrobot tackle tons of popular properties that gamers love, including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dungeons and Dragons. Meanwhile, Super7 and Hasbro have the rights to handle universes like Godzilla and Ghostbusters. That's not even covering the myriad of novel properties that only exist in blind box form.
Since blind boxes are designed to be inexpensive items that you pick up as an impulse buy, plenty of stores carry them. You can purchase some from the Funko and Kidrobot websites for as little as $3 and $5.99, but prices usually fall between $10 and $15. If you're lucky, you can find blind boxes at a local comic store or Target, but often your best bet is retailers such as Amazon, My Plastic Heart, or Blind Box Empire if you live in the U.K. or Europe.
Methodology
For this article, we focused on inexpensive gifts for family members. Anything that our authors had purchased was a shoo-in for this article, but that only got us so far. After all, some family members might love Pokémon Sitting Cuties plushies, but not all of them are old enough to know what a "Pokémon" is. This firsthand stocking stuffing experience helped us find the tiny Lego kits, apparel, and more.
To help fill out this list, we conducted some old-fashioned internet sleuthing and looked at what other gamers purchased and recommended for stocking stuffers. We later expanded our search to include video game-adjacent ideas, such as board games with video game themes.
After the list was completed, every entry was double-checked for quality. Prices also played a huge factor since stockings are generally stuffed with inexpensive items. Anything that was too expensive or was poorly reviewed by critics or users was replaced.