10 Stocking Stuffers Ideas Gamers Will Enjoy

When it comes to toy guns, it's Nerf or nothin'. The company produces a solid library of foam-based weapons that cater to different audiences, including fans of video games. While plenty of video game-themed Nerf guns are large and expensive, some are basically designed for stockings.

Nerf manufactures several lines of small dart guns that sell for $5. While these make decent additions to stockings (but are outperformed by most other Nerf guns) none are themed after video games. If you're shopping for a gamer, you will need to go one size up and purchase a MicroShot. These toys are simple pint-sized pistols that fire one foam dart at a time and are charged by a plunger at the base of the handle. While you can find some MicroShots from Nerf's proprietary brands, most are available in "Minecraft," "Fortnite," and "Roblox" flavors –- perfect for anyone who ever wanted to use an Ender Dragon as a weapon.

Depending on how much you are willing to spend on a Nerf gun, you can buy a more specialized video game-themed weapon, such as a "Fortnite" flare gun or a "Minecraft" axe that doubles as a dart launcher. Plus, some Nerf guns come in video game-adjacent themes sure to please gamers, including zombies and dinosaurs. Nerf MicroShots are generally priced around $11.99, but the exact cost and availability depends on the retailer. For instance, Target sells them between $6.39 and $8.99, depending on the model, whereas Amazon prices range from $6.39 to $14.99.

