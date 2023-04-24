Call Of Duty Is Being Turned Into A Board Game

Call of Duty is getting the tabletop treatment next year. Activision has joined hands with Arcane Wonders — the maker of card and board game titles such as "Mage Wars Arena," "Sheriff of Nottingham," and "Onitama" — to serve the unimaginatively titled Call of Duty: The Board Game. The game will be distributed via the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Pre-orders begin in the ongoing year's Fall season, while a full release will only happen in 2024.

Notably, this won't be the first game of its kind, as you can already buy titles like Call of Duty: K/D Party Game by Wilder on Amazon for as little as $25. However, Call of Duty: The Board Game would be the first time that Activision is licensing its hit franchise to an established name in the tabletop, board, and card game genre. The Activision Blizzard nexus also delivered the World of Warcraft: The Board Game back in 2005. Then came the Small World of Warcraft in 2020. A year later, Pandemic revealed the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King board game.

Heavy on strategy and tactics, the upcoming Call of Duty tabletop games promises "iconic maps, a variety of intense game modes, and team-based objectives." The short teaser video takes more of a comic-inspired route and doesn't really show any of the board game's in-box contents. However, the official press release mentions that the bundle will offer "stunning artwork and high-quality components, including miniatures."