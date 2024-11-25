Kindle Unlimited Vs. Audible: Which Subscription Is Best For Audiobooks?

Of course, a huge library means nothing if you can't find anything or get the app to work on your device. When you log into Audible on the web, you're greeted with a screen that presents you with several audiobook genres, some best-sellers, and recommendations if you're just quickly looking for something to listen to. Getting to your library is just a click away, and everything is easy to look through, whether you're getting to a specific genre or browsing.

Audible's mobile app experience is also good. The home screen is very similar to the web browser (albeit properly scaled for a smaller screen), and the Browse section is even more eye-catching with big buttons for genre, best-sellers by year, and more. There is also a Car Mode that uses voice controls to pause or go back in your audiobook hands-free, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Unsurprisingly, Kindle Unlimited's web browser looks identical to Amazon's Kindle store page. The main page has a huge selection of e-books and a variety of categories to browse. However, if you want to listen to an audiobook you own, you need to go to the main Amazon menu and select Digital Content, then the Kindle Unlimited section will have your audiobook. That said, the Kindle Unlimited mobile experience is far better. Your library is only a tap away, and downloading audiobooks is easy. The Kindle app also has a "Listen and Read" feature, so you can read along as the audiobook is running simultaneously.

Because Amazon owns both companies, Audible audiobooks are often available for download in the Kindle app. Having your whole library in one place can make it easier to listen to your audiobooks (even if you don't subscribe to Kindle Unlimited), so it's something to consider when it comes to how easy it is to get to listening.