How To Gift A Game On Steam

Steam's digital storefront really can be difficult to resist. With the number of games on offer and frequent sales, it's really no surprise that Statista reports more than 400 million games are sold on the service annually. Many of them, of course, will just become untouched additions to our personal backlogs, but what if we're looking to gift a game to another Steam user instead? After all, it's easy to spend an enormous amount on the service.

Those generous souls in the habit of regular Steam gifting might be dismayed to hear that there are additional restrictions on the process now: Users can only send or receive gifted games to or from registered Steam friends. Previously, the only requirement was an email address linked to an active account.

However, the process remains quite user-friendly and should be rather familiar to anyone who's used the storefront before. Here's how to send a game to a registered Steam friend.