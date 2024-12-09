6 Of The Fastest 600cc Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

When it comes to sport bikes, the name of the game is speed. People don't buy these motorcycles for their fuel economy or their comfort on long cross-country trips. They ride sport motorcycles to go fast and whip through turns at breakneck speeds. Big, 1000cc Supersports may be the most performance-hungry models that are currently on the road, but they can be prohibitively expensive for many riders. There are also a lot of people who simply prefer the mid-sized 600cc bikes, as they are considerably more affordable and offer a good balance of road-friendly handling and spritely acceleration. Even so, you still might be interested in learning which of these mid-sized motorcycles is the fastest.

A lot of reviews tend to focus on acceleration when talking about speed, putting the most emphasis on how quickly a bike can go from 0 to 60. This is a good metric for learning how fast you can get up to speed when cranking the throttle off the starting line, but doesn't tell you anything about how fast the bike can go when pushed all the way. To know that, you have to take a look at independent tests performed by trusted publications that have verified its maximum speed. With that metric in mind, it's worth taking a look at a few of the fastest 600cc motorcycles ever made.