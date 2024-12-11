5.9 Cummins Vs. 7.3 Power Stroke: How Do These Diesel Engines Compare?

Diesel engines have gained ground on their gas-fueled counterparts in recent years thanks in part to diesel's greater efficiency and the ample torque those engines produce. Diesel engines are common in pickup trucks, like the Cummins 6.7- and 5.9-liter engines that power some Ram trucks. Ford and Navistar teamed up to bring the venerable 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel to the Blue Oval's trucks beginning in 1994, and the 7.3 enjoyed a nine-year stretch as the stalwart of Ford's diesel truck lineup.

The Cummins 5.9 and Power Stroke 7.3 both benefit from the presence of a turbocharger, a feature that is present on the majority of modern diesel engines. That commonality and their use in some of America's most popular pickup trucks aren't the only similarities between these two engines, though. Let's see how they compare in terms of performance specs, known issues, and expected lifespan.

[Featured image by Dana60Cummins via Wikimedia Commons and Ford | Cropped and Scaled |CC BY-SA 3.0]