How Much HP Does A 7.3 Power Stroke Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

Ford began installing 7.3-liter diesel engines, developed in conjunction with Navistar International, in its trucks in 1988. That first version featured indirect fuel injection, or IDI, and laid the groundwork for the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke, arguably the best diesel engine ever put into a pickup truck. At first, the 7.3 IDI V8, lacking any sort of forced air induction, produced 185 horsepower and 358 lb-ft of torque. However, adding a turbo (IDIT) only increased output to 190 horsepower and 388 lb-ft of torque.

Navistar revamped the T444E 7.3L turbodiesel engine design in 1994 with the addition of a new fixed-geometry turbocharger, a high-pressure oil pump (HPOP), a first-in-class hydraulically actuated, electronically controlled unit fuel injection (HEUI) system, and Ford's Power Stroke name. The 1994 7.3 Power Stroke made 210 horsepower with 425 lb-ft of torque. Over the course of its production run, incremental improvements increased the 7.3 Power Stroke's power output. By its exit from the Ford Super Duty lineup in 2003, the 7.3 turbodiesel's power was up to 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque.

While new Power Stroke diesel engine options exist with more power, the 7.3L still ranks as one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made. However, if you'd prefer the original Power Stroke under your hood, you'll have to find a used one that's been around for over 20 years or drop the cash on a crate engine.

