How Much HP Does A 7.3 Power Stroke Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?
Ford began installing 7.3-liter diesel engines, developed in conjunction with Navistar International, in its trucks in 1988. That first version featured indirect fuel injection, or IDI, and laid the groundwork for the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke, arguably the best diesel engine ever put into a pickup truck. At first, the 7.3 IDI V8, lacking any sort of forced air induction, produced 185 horsepower and 358 lb-ft of torque. However, adding a turbo (IDIT) only increased output to 190 horsepower and 388 lb-ft of torque.
Navistar revamped the T444E 7.3L turbodiesel engine design in 1994 with the addition of a new fixed-geometry turbocharger, a high-pressure oil pump (HPOP), a first-in-class hydraulically actuated, electronically controlled unit fuel injection (HEUI) system, and Ford's Power Stroke name. The 1994 7.3 Power Stroke made 210 horsepower with 425 lb-ft of torque. Over the course of its production run, incremental improvements increased the 7.3 Power Stroke's power output. By its exit from the Ford Super Duty lineup in 2003, the 7.3 turbodiesel's power was up to 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque.
While new Power Stroke diesel engine options exist with more power, the 7.3L still ranks as one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made. However, if you'd prefer the original Power Stroke under your hood, you'll have to find a used one that's been around for over 20 years or drop the cash on a crate engine.
How much does a 7.3 Power Stroke crate engine cost?
Unlike gasoline-powered 7.3L crate engines, Ford no longer sells complete 7.3 Power Stroke diesel crate engine kits. However, Ford still lists a 7.3 Power Stroke remanufactured long block crate engine on its Ford Parts website priced at $10,411.76 plus a $3,000 core charge. You'll need to select a dealer location for free pick-up during checkout, as no delivery options are provided. You might even take advantage of an offer for "15 percent off purchases up to $1,000" that could knock $150 off the price.
Kill Devil Diesel (KDD) provides a "Stage 1" 7.3 Power Stroke long block built in-house for $7,499.00 plus a $2,000.00 core charge. Stage one options exist for "Genuine Ford" powdered metal (standard) or factory forged or Carillo connecting rods. At the upper end of the 7.3 Power Stroke KDD long block pricing is the Stage 2 option with Carillo connecting rods priced at $12,649.00 plus core charge. Core charges are refundable up to the full amount based on KDD's approval after inspecting your returned engine core.
"Ready to Run" complete 7.3 Power Stroke crate engines from KDD have a $3,500.00 core charge and similar "Build Level" choices. The $11,570.59 KDD Ford Replacement 7.3 Power Stroke "is a remanufactured engine directly from Ford" with a two-year warranty through Ford. Level 1 ($19,250.00) and Level 2 ($19,750.00) KDD 7.3 Power Stroke crate engines are built in-house and carry a three-year unlimited mileage warranty from KDD.