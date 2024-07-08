Ford 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel V8 Vs. 6.7L Power Stroke V8: Which Engine Better Suits Your Needs?
When it comes to debating the best diesel engines ever put into pickup trucks, it doesn't take long for Ford Power Stroke models like the 7.3L and 6.7L (not to be confused with the 6.7L Cummins diesel engine) to enter the conversation. These two large-displacement diesel engines rank among the most reliable Power Stroke engines Ford ever made, although the 6.0L and 6.4L Power Strokes Ford produced between them didn't offer much competition.
Ford used the 7.3L Power Stroke turbo diesel, one of the best diesel engines ever built, in F-Series pickup trucks from 1994 to 2003. The aforementioned 6.0L and 6.4L years ranged from 2003 to 2011 until the 6.7L Power Stroke arrived to save the day, although the first generation 6.7L ranks among its worst years.
While the 7.3L Power Stroke is wildly popular, it's been out of production for over 20 years and the 6.7L Power Stroke, despite its rocky beginnings, is now a reliable and powerful turbo diesel option. We'll provide some specs and insights to help you determine which engine better suits your needs.
What's special about the Ford 7.3L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine?
Early Ford diesel engines were produced in conjunction with Navistar International. Prior to the 7.3L Power Stroke turbo diesel engine's debut in 1994, Ford used a 7.3L IDI (indirect diesel injection) diesel engine. The 1994 7.3L Power Stroke, or International T444E, used a "hydraulically actuated, electronically controlled unit injector (HEUI) fuel system," the first of its kind used in pickup trucks and later adopted for use by General Motors and Cummins diesel engines, according to MotorTrend.
The 1994 7.3L Power Stroke produced 210 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque using an overhead two-valve per cylinder design, a 4.11-inch diameter cylinder bore, and a 4.18-inch crankshaft stroke. One key design element lending to the engine's reliability was the six head bolts ringing each cylinder to hold the cast iron heads firmly to the cast iron engine block, compared to the 6.0L Power Stroke's four bolts per cylinder.
A second generation of the 7.3L Power Stroke came out in 1999 (one of the best years for the 7.3L Power Stroke) for the new Super Duty lineup, featuring an intercooled turbocharger with up to 235 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. The new turbocharger design had a smaller housing, which allowed the turbines to spool up quicker. Further refinements in 2001 allowed manual transmission equipped Power Strokes to make 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque, while automatic transmission models were rated at 250 hp with torque ratings held at 505 lb-ft.
How does the Ford 6.7L Power Stroke compare?
Ford has two 6.7L Power Stroke options available for the 2024 Super Duty lineup. The standard 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel provides 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, compared to the High Output version with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft. It has high-tech features like a 36,000-psi fuel-injection system, forged-steel pistons, and a variable-geometry turbocharger for improved throttle response.
The 6.7L Power Stroke equipped Ford F-450 Super Duty is one of the highest rated towing capacity 2024 pickups capable of towing up to 40,000 with a gooseneck hitch and 30,000 when towing conventionally. MotorTrend says the 6.7L Power Stroke has modern features like "Instant Start" glow plugs for quicker engine starts, a compacted-graphite iron engine block and piston cooling jets for increased durability, and a dual-compressor turbo improved responsiveness and high-capacity compression.
Ford stopped offering a diesel engine option for its popular F-150 pickup in July 2021. So, if you're looking for a new pickup powered by a Power Stroke diesel, you'll have to opt for one of the Super Duty models and choose between one of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke options.
Which one and why?
Of course, there are other options for diesel powered pickup trucks. However, we chose to contrast these Power Stroke options because they are undoubtedly the two best offerings from Ford. If you don't mind driving a less technologically advanced pickup truck, a Super Duty from the turn of the century powered by the 7.3L Power Stroke would be hard to beat if you're a fan of vintage vehicles.
For starters, you'd avoid a lot of the problematic emissions control equipment that plagues so many modern diesels. The downside is that while these engines can last over 300,000 miles, they're approaching 25 years on the road, so even a well-cared for example isn't far from needing some attention.
On the other hand, a new Super Duty with a 6.7L Power Stroke has a lot of life left in it, provided you avoid some bad habits that might ruin your diesel engine prematurely. The newer option also provides more power, towing capacity, and creature comforts than the older truck.