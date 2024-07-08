Ford 7.3L Power Stroke Diesel V8 Vs. 6.7L Power Stroke V8: Which Engine Better Suits Your Needs?

When it comes to debating the best diesel engines ever put into pickup trucks, it doesn't take long for Ford Power Stroke models like the 7.3L and 6.7L (not to be confused with the 6.7L Cummins diesel engine) to enter the conversation. These two large-displacement diesel engines rank among the most reliable Power Stroke engines Ford ever made, although the 6.0L and 6.4L Power Strokes Ford produced between them didn't offer much competition.

Ford used the 7.3L Power Stroke turbo diesel, one of the best diesel engines ever built, in F-Series pickup trucks from 1994 to 2003. The aforementioned 6.0L and 6.4L years ranged from 2003 to 2011 until the 6.7L Power Stroke arrived to save the day, although the first generation 6.7L ranks among its worst years.

While the 7.3L Power Stroke is wildly popular, it's been out of production for over 20 years and the 6.7L Power Stroke, despite its rocky beginnings, is now a reliable and powerful turbo diesel option. We'll provide some specs and insights to help you determine which engine better suits your needs.