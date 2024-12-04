10 Stocking Stuffer Ideas Every Nerdy Adult Will Geek Out Over

With the holiday season already here, we all need a few ideas for gifts and stocking stuffers. If you've got a nerdy adult in your life or a fan of science fiction and science fact who is leaving you wondering about what to get them, these stocking stuffer suggestions will help point you in the right direction.

The kids of yesteryear who grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons, building elaborate K'Nex sets, and camping out for the "Star Wars" prequels are now grown up. Of course, they still love pop culture, science fiction and fantasy, and playing with fun little gadgets. The ideal nerdy stocking is filled to overflowing with all manner of tools, toys, and technological trinkets.

We've got suggestions for grown up geeks of all flavors, dipping into nostalgia, DIY, amateur science, and more. These stocking stuffers celebrate the kid inside all of us by leaning into childlike wonder with a grown up twist.