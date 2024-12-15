These Ryobi Accessories & Products Will Help Make Your Setup That Much More Nifty
Sporting a distinctive bright green finish and branding often boldly plastered on the side, it's not difficult to spot a Ryobi tool. There are many reasons why buyers are so fond of them: many of the brand's tools are capable of doing more than one job, and they often undercut other major brands in price. There's also, of course, the brand's well-known interchangeable battery systems, with USB Lithium, 18V, 40V, and 80V systems offered in the current lineup.
With such a broad range covering so many different niches, it can be easy to overlook some of Ryobi's less popular accessories and products. These items don't get as much attention as the brand's top-selling tools, but they can be key to getting the most out of your Ryobi ecosystem. Many can be picked up for affordable prices, and build on the brand's existing network of tools and products to make your existing Ryobi setup even more nifty than before.
Ryobi Universal Chainsaw Bag
As most fans of the brand will already be well aware, Ryobi offers a range of top-rated chainsaws in its current lineup. However, there will be plenty who didn't know that the brand also offers its own way to carry around those chainsaws, in the form of the Ryobi Universal Chainsaw Bag. It's designed to be compatible with most of the brand's chainsaws up to 20 inches long, and features several pockets and compartments specifically designed to fit Ryobi's chainsaw accessories.
Two pockets are included to carry battery packs, while another two are designed to carry essentials like lubricating oil or gloves. The bag comes complete with bold Ryobi branding and is made from canvas, making it easy to clean if needed. The base of the bag is made from plastic and can also be removed for cleaning. It makes a natural addition to the setup of anyone who already owns a Ryobi chainsaw, and can be bought from the brand's website or through select retailers for around $50.
Ryobi 18V One Compact Bluetooth Radio/Speaker
Music can make those long, tedious jobs go by that little bit quicker, but you'll need a suitably tough speaker for the jobsite. Enter the Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Bluetooth Radio/Speaker, an affordable speaker designed for the outdoors and finished in the brand's now-iconic shade of green. It boasts up to 32 hours of playback per charge and features a 15W speaker to ensure it can be heard all around the workshop.
Users can either stream their music of choice via the Bluetooth connection — which Ryobi says works at distances of up to 175 feet — or listen to curated tunes via the in-built FM radio. It's worth noting that the speaker doesn't feature an IP rating, unlike some other outdoor speakers, and so it isn't advisable to use it in wet conditions. However, that's forgivable considering the speaker's affordable retail price of around $60, far less than many leading outdoor speakers.
Ryobi Door Trimmer
Everyone appreciates a useful shortcut when doing home renovation, especially if that shortcut involves something as simple and affordable as the Ryobi Door Trimmer. Whether you need to fit new flooring or simply fix a previously sticking door, the door trimmer offers a simple way to shave doors down to exactly the correct size with only a handheld drill. There's no need to go to the hassle of pulling out the usual woodworking tools — the trimmer is a one-stop solution, and it retails for just $24.
The brand claims that the trimmer can remove as little as 0.03 inches per pass, and since it can be used while the door is in place, it can make subtle adjustments to the fit of any door without needing to take it off its hinges. It doesn't require a Ryobi drill either — any suitable drill can be used for the job.
Ryobi 65 Foot Laser Distance Measurer
The Ryobi 65 Foot Laser Distance Measurer offers straightforward, accurate measuring without breaking the bank, since it retails for $45. It's accurate to within 5/64 inch (0.078 inches, for those not fractionally inclined) and features just one button for operation. The screen shows a charge indicator in the top right corner, while the top measurement figure is the previously saved measurement and the bottom measurement figure is the current one. The tool can also be used to measure real-time distance, and can be swapped between SAE and metric measurements.
Unlike many of the brand's most compact tools, the laser distance measurer does not rely on Ryobi's USB Lithium battery system. Instead, it requires two AAA batteries, with a pair included with the tool. One thing it does share in common with other Ryobi tools is its generous three year warranty, which should give buyers added peace of mind about the quality of the brand's tools — that is, if their current Ryobi tool arsenal didn't already have them convinced.
Ryobi Wall Mounted Storage Cabinet
A key selling point across the whole Ryobi tool range is that its products are designed to be as hassle free as possible. That ethos extends to the brand's range of storage accessories, including the Ryobi Wall Mounted Storage Cabinet. It's designed to store a variety of Ryobi power tools, hand tools, and accessories, with additional hooks available to mount extra items to the side of the cabinet if needed.
The cabinet features a central lockable compartment for battery packs or smaller tools, while larger tools can be hung via the four-slot rack below. It can either be used in standalone form or bought as part of a larger Ryobi storage setup, as the brand offers a range of different cabinets and mounts to store even the largest tool collections as efficiently as possible. It retails for $108, making it just as competitively priced as the power tools it's designed to store.
Ryobi 18V One Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum Kit
While larger, bulkier vacuums might be the most capable Ryobi cleaning products, sometimes it's not worth getting a large vacuum out to clean up a small mess. A niftier option is the Ryobi 18V One+ Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum Kit, which runs on the brand's famed 18V interchangeable battery system and retails for $99 in kit form. That kit includes a 2Ah battery and a charger, making it a great entry point to the Ryobi 18V range for those who aren't already familiar.
The vacuum also includes a variety of nozzles and extensions, including a crevice tool and a squeegee for the fastest removal of spilled liquids. It holds up to one cup of liquid or 3.3 cups of dry matter, and its compact size and portability should make it just as useful around the house as it is around the workshop. When it's full, the twist-lock filter means it's straightforward to clean out and get back into action again.
Ryobi 18V One Hybrid Power Cooler
It's not just your home tool setup that can be made more nifty with Ryobi accessories. Your travel setup is also ripe for upgrading, with the brand offering weekend-ready products like the Ryobi 18V One+ Hybrid Power Cooler. It runs on the same 18V interchangeable batteries that power many of the brand's popular tools, and features 24 quarts of capacity, enough for 40 12-ounce cans.
Dial the temperature down further via the touch buttons on the top of the device and this unit will also double as a freezer, with a minimum temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit. With two 8Ah batteries, Ryobi claims a runtime of up to 35 hours, making it suitable for all-day excursions or weekend trips. When it's running low on battery, it can also be powered via the included 12V car adapter or a 120V wall outlet adapter. It's certainly a versatile travel companion, but it isn't a cheap one, since the cooler retails for $499.
Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box
Available as part of the brand's Link storage system, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box retails for around $90. It boasts an IP65 rating against dust and water ingress, giving it the highest rating for resistance to dust and protection against splashes or jets of water. The Link storage compatibility means that additional tool boxes can be stacked on top of the main toolbox and wheeled around easily thanks to the dual 9-inch wheels. It can carry a maximum of 200 pounds of tools if needed.
Inside the tool box, built-in bit storage and tie down anchors make it easy to keep things organized. The box is made of thick plastic and the adjustable handle is made from steel, with the product backed by a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. Tool boxes are an essential for all frequent tool users, be that in a personal or professional capacity, but they can also be used to haul all kinds of other equipment — such as fishing gear — on your days off.
Ryobi A3 Self-Healing Cutting Mat
Cutting mats are easy to overlook until you find yourself mid-job without one to hand. At just $12, the Ryobi A3 Self-Healing Cutting Mat makes an affordable spare or a cost-effective upgrade to your existing cutting mat, boasting metric and SAE grid lines and a printed protractor circle for the quick measurement of angles. Like all good cutting mats, its surface can self-heal after use. It's double-sided, with both sides coated in a non-slip finish that ensures it stays stuck to work surfaces.
The A3 cutting mat is the largest size that Ryobi offers as of this writing, but if it's a little too big, a second, smaller size is also available. The A4 Self-Healing Cutting Mat offers all the same benefits as its larger counterpart but at a slightly cheaper price, retailing for around $8. Some reviewers on Ryobi's website also note that the smaller mat can be used as a mouse mat when it isn't needed for cutting.
Ryobi Link 17-inch Open Tool Tote
Tool boxes can be bulky and awkward to carry around, but the Ryobi Link 17-inch Open Tool Tote is neither. It can carry up to 60 pounds of tools and it'll keep them all meticulously ordered too, with a grand total of 42 pockets to choose from. It features both a handle and a shoulder strap for added versatility, and since it's compatible with Ryobi's Link storage system, it can also be securely wheeled around on top of the brand's rolling tool box to boot.
A reinforced pocket at the side of the tote offers a place to store more easily breakable items or valuables, and there's also a built-in level strap. The tote is constructed from water resistant materials and, much like the rolling tool box, comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. It retails for $75, making it temptingly affordable as well as being highly useful.
Ryobi USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
SlashGear tried out a range of USB Lithium tools at the start of 2024, and found them to be generally a useful and worthwhile addition to your tool kit. One of Ryobi's more recent additions to its range is its USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit, which retails for roughly $70. It includes both the soldering pen tool and a USB Lithium battery and charging cable, so there's no need to worry about buying a battery separately if you're not already familiar with the USB Lithium range.
The pen can reach a maximum operating temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and takes as little as two minutes to reach that temperature after it's switched on. When the job is done, there's a cap to prevent the hot pen from its surroundings and vice versa, and since it automatically switches off after ten minutes, it can't be accidentally left running. Keeping an eye on its charge level is simple thanks to the LED indicator light, which flashes either green or red to indicate the battery state.
Ryobi 14-in-1 Multi-Tool
It's always worth having a multi-tool on hand no matter whether you're heading to the job site or off on summer vacation, and since they're so useful, it's worth doubling up if you already own one. Ryobi offers its own spin on this tool box classic, with its Ryobi 14-in-1 Multi-Tool being low on price but high on versatility. It retails for just over $14, and fittingly, features 14 different tools. Each tool is built with stainless steel, and is backed by Ryobi's generous lifetime warranty.
The heads included with the tool span both work and leisure, with a wire cutter, two screwdrivers, a double-sided file, and even a bottle opener included, among other things. In its fully closed form, the tool takes the form of a pair of sturdy pliers, and doesn't take up much more room in a standard tool box than a standard pair of pliers either. Many of Ryobi's wide range of hand tools will appeal to everyone from mechanics to woodworkers, but few offer as much versatility for the price as the brand's trusty multi-tool.