9 New Adobe Illustrator Features You Could Be Using

Illustrator is one of Adobe's two most recognizable products, alongside its image-editing cousin, Adobe Photoshop. While Photoshop may be the more popular program, Illustrator actually came first, emerging in late 1986 before getting a general release in March 1987. Photoshop entered the Adobe fold a bit later, with version 1.0 launching in 1990 after Adobe licensed it from brothers Thomas and John Knoll the year before.

In the nearly four decades since it launched, Illustrator has grown from strength to strength, gaining new features regularly and blossoming into the full-featured vector-based graphics program many of us know and love. Sure, there are a ton of Adobe Illustrator alternatives out there, but Adobe's willingness to add new features and popularity within the industry arguably keeps it ahead of the rest of the pack. As long as you're willing to pay for it and deal with any Adobe Creative Cloud-related headaches, that is.

Despite the cost and potential frustrations associated with Adobe Creative Cloud, 2024 has been a great year for Illustrator users, with several impressive new features making their way out of beta. Here are nine of these new features — how many have you used?

