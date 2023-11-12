5 Websites To Find And Download Free Fonts

Font Squirrel presents curated typefaces that have all been approved for free commercial graphics and document use. Through the side panel, you can quickly find fonts according to various classifications and styles or check out one of the font lists sorted by newness or popularity.

Each font entry is clearly tagged according to its available licenses. Apart from free commercial use — which all fonts on the site should have — certain typefaces can be embedded on your website via CSS, applied to an ebook or portable document, or used in applications and software. When you select a font and open its page, you'll be able to see samples of the font in use, along with relevant information regarding its creation. In addition, you can also check out the Specimens tab for more samples, use Test Drive to type your own phrase, check out Glyphs for available symbols, and read through the License page to make sure you use the font appropriately.

A really cool feature included in Font Squirrel is the Font Identifier. If you see something that has a font that you like the style of, save the image or take a screenshot and upload it into the Font Identifier tool. It will attempt to recognize the font in the image and show you fonts from the Font Squirrel collection that may match it.

Fonts are available in either TrueType (.ttf) or OpenType (.otf) format and may need to be downloaded directly from Font Squirrel or offsite. Do note that typefaces marked for external download and redirected to Fontspring — Font Squirrel's sister site that offers fonts for purchase — may not be free to download. To ensure you only look through free font options, select "Local Only" under the font filter for Downloads.