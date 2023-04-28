How To Unzip Files On A Mac

Computer files come in all formats and sizes, and if you have to send someone several items at once, the easiest way to do that is with an archive file. An archive file is simply a compressed batch of data — things like high-resolution photos and videos, large documents, and other content — that you can conveniently store on your own computer or send to someone via a portable storage device or over the web. One of the most widely used and shared archive file formats is zip, which can easily be viewed on most devices, such as the Mac computer.

If you receive a zip file — you can tell it is one if it has the zip file extension — on your Mac and would like to access its contents, you will need to extract them by unzipping the file on your machine. Once a zipped file is unzipped, all the stored files will be accessible in their original file formats and sizes. Unlike with some other compressed formats, macOS has a built-in utility that can uncompress .zip files.