3 Easy Ways To Select Multiple Files On A Mac

There's another way to save time while picking several files on the screen. Click and hold near the first file and drag over all the others. This method comes in handy when the files you wish to pick are in one part of the display, especially in the Finder's Icon view.

In case you wish to select all the files in a folder, don't go about marking the first and the last file, or dragging the cursor over all. Instead, click on the window that contains all the required files and press Command + A. This keyboard shortcut adds all the files, including photos, videos, documents, PDFs, and whatnot, to the selection. It is useful when you want to empty the entire folder or transfer data to another device.

If you want to unmark an item that is a part of the selection, simply hold the Command key and click on it. This leaves that particular thing out of the mix. Now, you not only know three easy ways of selecting files on Mac, but a way to deselect in case something goes wrong as well. This should help with any file moving in bulk or data transfer needs you may have.