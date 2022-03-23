How To Use The Stack Feature On MacBooks To Clean Up Your Desktop

Several versions of macOS, including Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey, can all use stacks in your MacBook's Dock just like High Sierra. With versions of macOS newer than High Sierra, you can also use stacks on the desktop.

Control-click on the Desktop and select Use Stacks to activate the feature. This will immediately group all of the same file types, except for folders. Stacks are separated by file type, meaning you won't find a .jpg sorted with a .png or anything like that.

Scroll through the files in a stack without opening anything by moving the cursor over it, then swiping left or right with two fingers on the trackpad or with one finger on a Magic Mouse. You can also expand a stack to see everything in it with a single click. Once expanded, the original location of the stack on your desktop is replaced by an arrow icon pointing down. Click on the down arrow icon to close the stack again.

You can change the way stacks are organized by control-clicking on the desktop and moving the cursor over Group Stacks By. Stacks can be grouped by Kind, Date Last Opened, Date Added, Date Modified, Date Created, or Tags. This Group Stacks By organization feature can also be found under the View drop-down menu at the top of your screen.

If you want to use larger or smaller icons, either control-click on the desktop or open the View drop-down menu and select Show View Options. Inside the View Options menu, adjust the Icon size slider to make your desktop icons larger or smaller.

If you decide you don't want to use stacks anymore, control-click on the desktop and uncheck the Use Stacks option. Be aware that this will make all of the files on your desktop appear individually again, so the result of this move could be quite messy.