How To Open RAR Files On Mac

If you need to open a file with the rar extension on your Mac, there's a handy app called The Unarchiver that can help you do just that. Rar files are commonly used to extract a huge amount of data — this could be a software installer, a backup of your data on a particular platform, or even large photo and video files. They work similarly to zip archives, compressing large files into more manageable sizes. This makes them easier to share and download while preserving the quality of the files inside.

For example, if you need to share several documents or photos over email, you can do this by compressing all the files into a rar archive. Not only does this result in a smaller file being uploaded, but it also prevents the attachment list from becoming too long and complicated. The receiver can then download and extract the .rar archive and access each of the files individually.

The main difference between rar and zip files is that the former has a higher compression ratio, allowing a smaller file size to be created. Both compression formats can typically be extracted using the same software. On Windows, WinRAR is a popular choice. On Mac, the easiest way to extract compressed files is by using The Unarchiver app.