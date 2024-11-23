3 Things To Consider Before Bringing A Laptop On Your Camping Trip

The first thing you need to consider is the size and weight of your laptop. If you own a large laptop, it will naturally take up a lot of space in your bag. Whether you're hiking, setting up a campsite, or just carrying a lot of camping gear, a few pounds can make a real difference in terms of comfort and convenience.

Now you don't have to literally measure and weigh your laptop to see if it's camping-friendly, as the screen size is usually a good indicator of its overall dimensions and weight. Laptops with screen sizes ranging from 11 to 12 inches are considered ultraportable. Laptops with screens in the 13 to 14-inch range are usually fairly thin and light as well. Carrying around a standard-sized laptop with a 15-inch screen might not be too uncomfortable, but anything above 16 inches is typically considered a desktop replacement laptop. If you prefer to think of it in terms of weight, any laptop that weighs 5 pounds or more is better suited for stationary use.

Additionally, large and powerful laptops with big screens tend to have shorter battery lives, as they need more power to operate than smaller, more portable devices, which is another important factor to keep in mind (more on that below). In other words, if you're an avid camper or think you might become one, thin and sleek laptops, like the Dell XPS 13 or Microsoft Surface Pro 9, are a much better option than heavy high-performance machines.

