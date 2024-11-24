Every Time The Simpsons Predicted New Technology And Got It Right

It's a well-worn meme at this point that the writing staff of "The Simpsons" must be time travelers with all the things they've managed to predict over the years. From Donald Trump's presidency to Disney buying out 20th Century Fox, things that are played for simple gags on the animated sitcom end up eerily coming to fruition.

Of course, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for why "The Simpsons" is able to do this. The show's been on the air for decades, with hundreds of episodes, so it's bound to get something right now and then. Add in the fact the show regularly dabbles in social satire, poking fun at things that are relevant at the time, and it only makes sense that history would wind up repeating itself to where it looks like the show was super prescient. Still, it's impressive to watch all the same, especially when it comes to how much advanced technology has been featured on the show years ago only to actually come out years later.

Certain devices, like smartwatches, were bound to come out one way or another, but it's far more humorous when something like a baby translator ends up being made — sort of. Here's all the cool tech "The Simpsons" featured years before it was a reality. Consider it an incentive to check in with newer episodes of "The Simpsons" to see what society might get 20 years from now.

