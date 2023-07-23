Before Smartwatches, There Was The Hamilton Pulsar Time Computer

These days, smartwatches are almost ubiquitous. While they didn't explode onto the market with quite the same success as smartphones, many of us now walk around with a smartwatch of some kind on our wrist. The "watch" function of most smartwatches is actually among their least impressive features — they can track our activity, relay text messages, tell us when to breathe, tell us when we're breathing too much, and tell us when our laundry is done.

But before the modern smartwatch came another horological revolution, all the way from Pennsylvania. Launched in 1972, the Hamilton Pulsar Time Computer was a watch, but not as we knew it. It was digital with a bright red, space-age LED display. The first-of-its-kind watch had its origins in prop timepieces that Hamilton had produced for Stanley Kubrick's era-defining 1968 movie "2001: A Space Odyssey," and as you'd expect from the product of a movie that predicted tablet computers, the Pulsar looked pretty futuristic.

Largely forgotten now outside of horology circles, at the time it was launched, the Pulsar was truly groundbreaking — and also controversial. Legendary TV host Jimmy Carson famously tossed a prototype Pulsar with its 18-carat gold case over his shoulder when he learned how much it cost: $2,100 in 1970 (equivalent to more than $15,000 now). Luckily, Hamilton designed the Pulsar to withstand shocks of more than 2,500 times the force of gravity — an amount of force that would, of course, have reduced its unlucky wearer to soup. But its Johnny Carson-resistant case wasn't the only thing that made the Pulsar special.