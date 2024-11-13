10 Accessories Made To Improve Your Apple Watch Experience
As one of the biggest tech companies out there, Apple offers a wide variety of devices with an even wider variety of accessories to go with them. The Apple Watch is one of these devices, boasting a variety of optional additions for users to improve their experience. While there are some Apple Watch accessories you might absolutely need, there are plenty of smaller additions that can just make it more convenient to use in the long run. Whether you're looking for something you can use every day or just something that can be of an occasional help, you'll have quite a few accessories to choose from.
The Apple Watch is a small device, which means it doesn't have as many accessories as you might find for an iPhone or iPad. But it's still compatible with a lot of the accessories you might find useful for those devices due to being on the same platform. There are a lot of different ways you can improve your Apple Watch experience, from physical add-ons to pieces of tech that can help improve functionality.
Magnetic fast chargers
One of the most important things you should know before buying an Apple Watch is how often you'll have to charge it, especially with versions that last longer than a day like the Ultra. For this reason, getting a Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger can be especially helpful. These come with a small circular magnet attached to a USB cable, and they work by simply attaching to the back of your Apple Watch. This makes it easier to charge the watch without being tethered to any specific location, allowing you to easily grab it and go if you're in a rush.
The charger itself is usually included with brand-new Apple Watches, but it never hurts to have an extra one lying around if you lose it. At $30, though, it's more expensive than a simple cable due to its magnetic capabilities, so you should take as much care of it as possible to avoid needing yet another replacement. You also have the option of getting the charger in either USB-A or USB-C form factors, so you'll have the option of picking whichever one is compatible with plugs you have on-hand.
MagSafe charging docks
If you prefer a charger with a little more functionality, a charging stand such as the Anker MagSafe is an excellent choice. These chargers also act as stands, taking advantage of the magnetic charging feature available in watches and other Apple products. Anker's even allow for multiple connections at once, letting you charge an iPhone and other accessories alongside the watch. It might seem a bit costly for a simple charger, priced at over $100, but its overall functionality is arguably second to none.
Our Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube review praised its charging speed and stability while taking note of its vast compatibility. You're even able to use this stand with non-Apple devices, though you won't be able to use the magnetic benefits. Considering just how much you can do with this accessory, it's worth putting on a level of its own compared to standard Apple Watch chargers. It might not be worth the extra cost for everyone, but those who need that extra functionality will be pleased with the results.
Alternate power adapters
While you might have more than a few options when it comes to chargers and cables, you'll still need to find a place to plug them in. That's where power adapters come in, with the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter being a particularly useful choice. It comes in two versions, with both plugging directly into a power socket and providing a pair of USB-C ports for your chargers. It's not something most buyers have to worry about, but if you don't have much existing tech in your house, you might want to get one of these anyway.
Even the most expensive Apple Watch model doesn't come with this sort of plug. If you don't already have one, you're likely to find difficulty with getting your new watch charged. USB-C still isn't as widely used as its alternatives, and Apple took some time to fully adopt the form factor on its own devices. If an Apple Watch is the newest piece of tech you have, getting one of these adapters can save you a lot of headache down the line.
Alternative watch bands
Perhaps the widest array of Apple Watch-specific accessories you'll find is the available selection of bands. Including officially-made Sport Bands and Leather Link Bands, there are various types of straps from different sellers, allowing you to pick and choose your preferred feel. We took a look at five new Apple Watch bands we thought looked pretty nifty, with most of them being made by third-party brands. If there's a specific band out there with a specific look or material you like, you aren't going to be hurting for options.
Of course, most of these wristbands are made for aesthetics, feel, and fit, so it's not like they'll be adding extra functionality to your watch. Official bands also priced at around $50, so unless all you have is one that feels bad or is outright broken, this might be one accessory you'll label as low priority. But these straps aren't the only ones available for avid Apple Watch users.
Aura Strap
Unlike most available bands, the Aura Strap actually adds extra functionality to the Apple Watch itself. This accessory is focused more on promoting a healthy lifestyle, allowing you to measure your body composition and water level whenever you like. It comes with its own replaceable battery and specialized software, simplifying things for the average buyer, and its customizable loop colors allow for a degree of personalization. Unfortunately, it's also one of the most expensive accessories for the watch at around $160, but it's not that bad when you consider its ease of use and portability.
While it's far from a universal accessory for every Apple Watch user, those with an active lifestyle have quite a few reasons to be interested in this one. We previously mentioned the Aura Strap as one of five great ways to track your weight-loss journey with Apple Watch, with alternative choices simply being floor scales or third-party apps without extra functionality. These aren't anywhere near as portable or easy to use, making them a lot more situational unless you just don't have an Apple Watch in the first place. Even if its price seems a bit steep, you'll be hard-pressed to find another strap that can achieve the same things.
AirPods
As you might expect, the Apple Watch is compatible with other Apple devices. This includes iPhones, and also the AirPods Pro, which will allow you to avoid relying on your phone — or the speaker in newer devices. Newer AirPods also have MagSafe charging available as well as USB-C charging, so previously-mentioned accessories like the power adapter or magnetic charging dock are compatible with it. That way, when both the watch and your AirPods aren't in use, you can keep them together as they charge up overnight or during downtime.
AirPods are also one of the most expensive accessories you can get for an Apple Watch, with its current cheapest model priced at around $130 and the Pro model with active noise cancelling running for $249. It can also be a bit difficult to use in this scenario, with some users having trouble figuring out how to change the volume of the AirPods on their Apple Watch. Even so, this accessory can expand the watch's functionality like no other, especially if you have an older model without a speaker. You can also always just go with cheaper Bluetooth-enabled brands if you decide the price is just a bit too high for Apple's.
Protective watch cases
Just like with phones, the Apple Watch also has a wide selection of cases to choose from, including the Spigen Rugged Armor. These pretty much do the exact same thing as phone cases, just for your Apple watch: Providing extra protection from potential drops or scratches to the casing. Certain types of these cases also have a cutout in the back, allowing you to charge the device without being blocked off. They're also remarkably cheap compared to most other accessories, with the Rugged Armor's price only reaching under $20.
It should be noted that cases like the Rugged Armor don't actually offer very much protection for the screen itself. Many of these cases focus more on aesthetics, including one absurdly expensive Apple Watch case with over 400 diamonds. There are plenty of different shapes and sizes from different brands, though, with some offering more complete protection than others. If you're looking to specifically keep the watch's screen safe, there's a different accessory you're going to want to focus on.
Screen protector
Coming in at under $10, screen protectors like the Misxi Tempered Glass Case are quite possibly the cheapest accessories meant solely for Apple Watches. These cover the same goals as other cases, but they focus on covering the screen rather than everything around it, protecting it from damage. This could generally be more helpful than just a flat-out case since screen damage could cause problems with its touch capabilities and visual quality. On the other hand, these screen protectors generally leave the back unprotected, so they aren't the greatest help if you think you're more likely to cause a scratch there instead of the front.
Screen protectors and watch cases are very interchangeable when it comes down to basics. One clips on the front and the other clips on the back, so what matters most is just which you prefer. Either you want something that can keep your screen safe from cracks or damage, or you want something that can protect everything else about the watch. Either way, considering how cheap both products are, it can't hurt to have both of them on hand.
AirTag
If getting your devices lost or stolen is more concerning to you than getting them damaged, you're likely going to want to get your hands on an AirTag. This accessory is a Bluetooth tracker that works with Apple products to locate missing items with as much ease as possible. It works in tandem with the Apple Watch through the Find Items app, making it easy to check when something is missing with just a movement of your wrist. It's not exactly designed to be attached to your watch, but through the use of additional accessories like collar holders, you can use it for that as well.
Apple is among the best major Bluetooth tracker brands, standing above just about every rival when looking at its accuracy and list of features. It's not a bad idea to use multiple Apple devices to make your efforts at lost item location much easier, and something like the AirTag turns such an act from simple to second nature. It's not like you need an Apple Watch to make use of it, but you'll have a much better time finding what you're missing with it.
Bluetooth speaker
While AirPods are probably the best choice for you're alone to listen to whatever's playing on your Apple Watch, a Bluetooth speaker is the best way to share it with your friends. In particular, Apple provides the Beats Pill as one of its officially endorsed options. It's a lightweight speaker with highly regarded sound quality and a portable design. When adding that to its water resistance and 24-hour battery life, it makes for a perfect travel companion to go with your watch.
There are other Bluetooth speakers out there like this one, each varying in price and performance. If you want greater sound quality and don't mind losing out on portability, a larger yet cheaper speaker might be a better choice for you. It will all depend on what you find nicer to have, just as it will with any accessory. Still, considering how Apple itself recommends the Beats Pill, it's probably the safest option if you want something that won't be a hassle to set up.