This Absurdly Expensive Apple Watch 7 Case Has Over 400 Diamonds
From gold-clad supercars to diamond-studded watches, history is replete with instances of rich people doing silly things to stand out from the crowd. Over the past two decades, this trend of accessorizing things they own has moved on to personal consumer electronics items like mobile phones and smartwatches. Today, your friendly neighborhood millionaire has plenty of options to order customized mobile phones that look nothing like the stock models. However, given that companies accessorizing these products have minimal means to customize the software these devices run, most changes are limited to the external look and feel of the devices.
The external changes to these items primarily involve plating them with expensive metals like gold and titanium. Those with even deeper pockets are known to make judicious use of gems and diamonds embedded in the body of these devices. It is also not uncommon for people to come across — or at least read about — Apple iPhones that come clad in layers of expensive 18-karat gold. These gold-plated smartphones also typically have exquisite carvings and designs that offer another layer of customization, ensuring further exclusivity.
Of late, however, this love for opulence has also spilled over to the accessory market. Several companies today have begun focusing their resources on designing accessories that help rich consumers stand out from the crowd. Swedish luxury marque Golden Concept is one such brand. The company, which focuses on making exclusive cases for Apple products, recently announced the launch of what is claimed to be the most expensive Apple Watch case ever made.
Would you spend $15,000 on an Apple Watch case?
Golden Concept's new Apple Watch case is designed for the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models. Called the Golden Concept Diamond Edition, the case makes use of 443 diamonds that are embedded in the body that is itself carved from a single block of titanium. With the company intending to only make 7 of these cases, buyers can be assured of the sheer exclusivity they offer.
These cases are made to order, and it takes the company a week to handcraft each one before they are shipped out to customers. Each of the 443 diamonds used on the case boasts a VVS1-2 clarity rating, and the combined weight of the diamonds comes to around 4 carats. At $15,000 per case, it's clear that not everyone can afford this extravagant product.
In addition to the case, the package also includes a rubber strap made of a synthetic, chemical-resistant rubber called Fluoroelastomer. Those wanting an additional layer of customization have the option to have a personalized engraving commissioned on the reverse side of the case, the company confirmed. Users can also preorder the case for the Apple Watch Series 8 models, which may be revealed in just a couple of weeks.