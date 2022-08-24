This Absurdly Expensive Apple Watch 7 Case Has Over 400 Diamonds

From gold-clad supercars to diamond-studded watches, history is replete with instances of rich people doing silly things to stand out from the crowd. Over the past two decades, this trend of accessorizing things they own has moved on to personal consumer electronics items like mobile phones and smartwatches. Today, your friendly neighborhood millionaire has plenty of options to order customized mobile phones that look nothing like the stock models. However, given that companies accessorizing these products have minimal means to customize the software these devices run, most changes are limited to the external look and feel of the devices.

The external changes to these items primarily involve plating them with expensive metals like gold and titanium. Those with even deeper pockets are known to make judicious use of gems and diamonds embedded in the body of these devices. It is also not uncommon for people to come across — or at least read about — Apple iPhones that come clad in layers of expensive 18-karat gold. These gold-plated smartphones also typically have exquisite carvings and designs that offer another layer of customization, ensuring further exclusivity.

Of late, however, this love for opulence has also spilled over to the accessory market. Several companies today have begun focusing their resources on designing accessories that help rich consumers stand out from the crowd. Swedish luxury marque Golden Concept is one such brand. The company, which focuses on making exclusive cases for Apple products, recently announced the launch of what is claimed to be the most expensive Apple Watch case ever made.