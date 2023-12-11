How To Change The Volume On Your AirPods From Your Apple Watch

Wireless earbuds like AirPods usually have built-in minimal audio controls. On the AirPods specifically, you can use the built-in touch controls. For example, tap the stem to pause your music or slide your finger along the stem to adjust the volume. It's a generally convenient way of controlling your tunes, though for some people, perhaps those with larger hands, it's not the best way.

Luckily, Apple devices encourage a certain amount of modularity, at least within their own ecosystem. While the only other way to control your music's volume would normally be to adjust it on your iPhone manually, there is another option: an Apple Watch. If you've got an Apple Watch synced up to your iPhone at the same time as your AirPods, you can use it as a convenient, not to mention more precise, means of auditory control. Whether you want to lower the volume or flip through tracks, your Apple Watch can handle it.