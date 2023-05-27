Top 5 Apple Watch Accessories You Need In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple Watch is a fascinating device that has undergone some radical changes and upgrades since its relatively humble beginnings in 2014. The latest models, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, provide fitness tracking, health monitoring, and personal safety mechanisms — advanced functionality that has helped the device firmly establish itself among the highest-selling smartwatch brands in the world.

Since all Apple Watches require an iPhone for setup, Apple has all but made the devices two halves of a whole — for those who can afford it. As expected from Apple, and especially considering all the features included in every new iteration of these cutting-edge wearables, the latest Apple Watches come with an eye-watering price tag. The new Series 8 starts at $399, while the Ultra model sells for a cool $799.

However, if you are already the proud owner of one of these wearables, you might be excited to personalize the device. Thankfully, the Apple Watch comes with a lot of room to customize. So if you're in the market for a glow-up or you want to make your device unique, the many accessorizing options for the Apple Watch available on the market will certainly help you make your wearable device your own.