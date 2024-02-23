5 Ways To Track Your Weightloss Journey With Apple Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to fitness, we all have different goals, whether it is losing weight, gaining weight, increasing muscle mass, or getting stronger. Regardless, all types of fitness journeys can be overwhelming.

For some people, the effects of being overweight or obese can trigger their desire for a lifestyle change with weight loss in mind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shares that some obesity-related conditions are diabetes, heart high blood pressure, body pain, sleep problems, some types of cancers, and so on.

Unfortunately, many factors make it difficult to lose weight, especially existing health conditions. For example, Rupea Health mentions issues like hypothyroidism, chronic stress, insulin resistance, and poor gut health could lead to trouble losing weight. Not to mention the University of Utah Health also claims that for an overweight person, the complex interactions between the different hormones inside your body can also work against weight loss efforts.

Because everyone has a different body, the road to weight loss may require different actions in terms of nutrition, movement, and rest. Despite this, for most people struggling with weight-related issues, making an effort to create better habits is worth trying.

However, when you're still going through this process of trial and error, you'll need to track your progress to know if your efforts are having a positive impact on your overall health. Thankfully, the Apple Watch, its accompanying iPhone apps, and other hardware make it possible for the ordinary person to track their weight loss trends.