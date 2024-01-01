5 High Tech Gadgets That Can Help You Lose Weight In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Losing weight can be hard. There is no shortcut to living a happy, healthier life. For most, getting those excess pounds off requires serious dedication and willpower. That said, some gadgets can aid you in your weight loss journey. Combining these gadgets with diet and exercise can lead to better results.
There is a wide range of weight loss gadgets on the market. One of the most popular tools is a wearable fitness tracker. Most fitness trackers can monitor your heart rate, calories burned, and other data to give you an overview of your physical activity level. Many people find trackers useful for seeing how they are doing on their physical activity goals set out for weight loss.
There are also lesser-known fitness tools on the market that can aid in weight loss. For example, some may benefit more from a device that monitors their water intake or tracks their weight changes. Understanding what you want from a fitness gadget before purchasing is important. Below is a list of five fitness gadgets you may find helpful in your weight loss journey, alongside a summary of what they offer.
Fitbit Charge 6
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker that can track your heart rate, steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and more. It also has Google functionality incorporated into the device. This means you can access Google Maps for navigation, YouTube Music for workout tunes, and Google Wallet for making purchases on the go. It can also display notifications, such as calls and text, on the screen when connected to the mobile app.
The device features an AMOLED touchscreen display and one navigation button on the side. One of the upgrades introduced in this model is that it can display your heart rate on compatible exercise machines like ellipticals and treadmills. The device is also useful outside the gym with its water-resistant material and up to seven days of battery life. Despite prominently featuring Google software, the Fitbit Charge 6 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
There's no need to manually input activities with the Fitbit Charge 6, as smart tracking records them automatically. Additionally, the device can collect your oxygen level, skin temperature, and stress level. It can also provide a sleep score when worn at night.
The Fitbit Charge 6 can be picked up for $129.95 and comes with a small and large strap, in addition to six months of its premium subscription plan. The premium plan regularly costs $9.99 per month and gives you access to extra features such as expert trainers and the ability to compare your recent stats to your baseline.
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
Lumen is a unique fitness gadget that isn't as well known as the rest of the items on this list. It's a metabolism breathalyzer that utilizes a CO2 sensor to help you better understand your metabolism. The device measures how much oxygen you consume in a breath and signals what your primary fuel source is at that moment. The two fuel sources it distinguishes are carbs and fats.
After blowing into the device in the morning, as directed, it will give you a score between 1–5. The lower the number, the more fat you are burning. Higher numbers mean that you are burning more carbs than fat. Via intermittent fasting and a personally tailored diet plan, Lumen claims that you can burn more fat. The device's subscription service provides a personalized diet plan, instructing users on what to eat on any given day.
What may turn off people is that this device requires dedication. Lumen requires you to measure yourself every morning, and you may not see results for months in some cases. It's also not cheap, retailing for $299 for the base package, which comes with a one-month subscription that gives access to lifestyle insights, personalized nutrition plans, and coaching. The full package with a 12-month membership can be picked up for $527. Both packages are currently discounted to $259 and $418, respectively.
That said, the nutrition information and guidance Lumen provides can prove useful during an individual's weight loss journey.
Renpho Elis 1 Smart Scale
This double-tempered glass smart scale with anti-slip pads measures more than your weight. Its four electrodes can estimate up to 13 body composition stats, including body fat, muscle mass, and BMI. All of this data gets transferred to the free Renpho app via Bluetooth so you can monitor your progress. The app then lets you set goals, such as an ideal weight or BMI, so you have something to strive for.
The mobile app, available on Android and iOS devices, can also be synced with other apps such as Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Google Fit. Additionally, it can be synced to the Apple Watch. You can also add multiple members to your Renpho account if you have others who want to track their progress alongside you.
Tracking your weight loss journey can aid in losing weight if you have trouble visualizing your transformation. Additionally, other measurements, like your BMI, can help you shape a workout plan to fit your needs. The 11-inch black variant of this smart scale can be picked up for $34.99, while other colors and sizes vary in price.
HidrateSpark Pro
Staying hydrated is an important part of losing weight. Research shows that even drinking a fraction more water during a day can result in you consuming fewer calories. But it can be hard to tell sometimes what you need to drink in a day and if you have hit that goal. The HidrateSpark Pro aims to fix that with its smart technology. The vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle tracks your daily water intake and syncs with your phone using Bluetooth.
The bottle glows throughout the day to remind you to drink water to hit your goals. The color, frequency, and pattern can all be customized via the free HidrateSpark app. Using the app, you can also connect to friends and compete in challenges. The app is compatible with other services such as Fitbit and Apple Health.
Additionally, the app offers a Find My Bottle feature that can help you find your bottle if you lose it. This feature will show you where your bottle last synced to your mobile app to help you track it down.
This smart bottle comes in three sizes: 21, 24, and 32 ounces. There is also a 20-ounce tumbler version. After picking a size, you can choose between a chug or straw lid. You can pick up the popular 32-ounce bottle for $79.99.
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Studies show that most people tend to push themselves harder during workouts if they are listening to lively music. That's where the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds can come in handy. These Bluetooth earbuds are truly wireless, meaning you won't have to deal with cables getting in the way during your workout. If you are exercising in a noisy place, you can make use of the earbuds' noise-canceling technology and Dolby surround sound audio.
The Jabra Elite 8 Actives have a dust and waterproof IP68 rating. So heavy sweaters won't have to worry about ruining their fancy earbuds during an intensive workout. At 5.2 ounces, these earbuds won't provide much extra weight during a workout. The device provides eight hours of playback and 32 hours of charging capabilities with the case, which lets users charge up on the go.
The durability of these earbuds sets them apart from the pack and makes them the go-to set for many when it comes to workout earbuds. Jabra claims these are the "world's toughest earbuds," and there's data to back that up. It was one of the most innovative products of IFA 2023 due to the earbuds' results in tests measuring bounce, corrosion, and other durability factors. You can pick up the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds for $159.99 in five colors.