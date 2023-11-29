The Best Apple Watch Apps To Install If You Need To Drink More Water
While there are many options to choose from, thanks to its sleek design and impressive array of features, the Apple Watch has undoubtedly cemented its place as a must-have gadget for wearable technology. The popular accessory is not only great for tech enthusiasts but has also gained a reputation for being a difference-maker for health-conscious individuals. The smart timepiece has become an excellent addition to health and wellness thanks to the App Store, which is packed to the brim with innovative applications focusing on things like fitness, yoga, and a nutritional diet. There are so many ways the intelligent wrist candy can promote well-being for its users, especially when it comes to people wanting to increase how much water they drink.
There is no denying there are several benefits to having a steady supply of hydration, like being good for the skin, brain, digestive system, and airways. It can also help regulate blood pressure and keep the body at the right temperature. Even though there is a long list of benefits that come with keeping hydrated, many people fall victim to neglecting that aspect of their health.
According to a poll conducted by CivcScience.com in January, 47% of U.S. adults don't consume the recommended amount of water. Fortunately, for those looking to adopt healthier habits regarding daily water intake and bring that number down, there are several apps available on the Apple Watch that serve as top-rated choices, offering a wide range of features that are sure to be the right fit for anyone looking to make drinking more water as easy as possible.
Water tracker Waterllama
One of the top choices available when it comes to providing the perfect water tracking experience has proven itself a fan favorite, earning over 3 million downloads with honors that include being a finalist for the 2022 Apple Design Award and the winner of the 2022 App Store Award. Boosting daily hydration levels has never been easier, thanks to Water Tracker Waterllama, a free app that motivates users with various fun animal characters and engaging challenges that make maintaining proper hydration a blast.
Anyone attempting to make a splash with Waterllama will not only appreciate its likable cartoon-themed design and user-friendly interface, but many will marvel at its array of tools and features, which include tracking how much water a person drinks, establishing goals designed by users and sending out clever prompts to keep people on track.
In addition, the health and fitness app comes with a water hydration calendar to help monitor progress and can calculate how much hydration is needed based on activity level, body weight, and other factors. It also boasts excellent widget designs, enables users to share daily results, and offers seamless integration with Apple Health.
A premium paid version is available that has additional characters, challenges, and even more ways to tailor the process to the user's needs, making it abundantly clear that Waterllama can be a game changer for those looking to enjoy the benefits of proper hydration. It's so good thirsty fans will realize it falls in the category of best Apple Watch apps they should have installed sooner.
Plant Nanny Cute Water Tracker
Those searching for a different kind of hydration monitoring experience should not sleep on Plant Nanny Cute Water Tracker. While it sounds like a horticulture aid, the highly rated option among the many Apple Watch health and fitness apps encourages people to maintain adequate hydration levels by giving them a digital garden to curate that grows based on the user's water intake.
If an individual doesn't hydrate enough, their plants won't grow. The adorable self-care companion turns regulating healthy, water-consuming habits into a fun game with various cute plant characters to maintain. Once downloaded, a person's journey towards better health instantly becomes an interactive experience, almost like an RPG. But instead of having to grind or do side quests, the way to level up the characters is simply to drink the recommended amount of water.
Designed by the talented folks at Fourdesire, Plant Nanny features an in-depth tracking system for water consumption, syncs with Apple Health, offers three difficulty levels to choose from, and allows people to track their progress with an easy-to-handle interface. While a free version is available, getting a Plant Nanny subscription with premium perks not only provides consumers with an ad-free experience but also features exclusive rewards, custom reminders with unique plant personalities, and access to hydration buddies.
Whichever version consumers opt for, the quest for a healthier lifestyle through drinking the correct quantity of water becomes a much easier mission to accomplish and a lot more enjoyable to endure if people have Plant Nanny Cute Water Tracker in their inventory.
Water Tracker WaterMinder
While cartoon fun and video game excitement are exceptional options when it comes to regulating water retention, some people may prefer a more no-nonsense approach to their hydration health. If plants and animals aren't a user's thing, the Editor's Choice app WaterMinder provides a clear-cut approach to helping people drink more water. Considered one of the most advanced water tracking options available on wearable technology, the popular easy-to-use personal hydration reminder has a reputation for providing a satisfying user experience thanks to its motivating reminders, challenging tasks, daily milestones, and a visually fulfilling reward system.
WaterMinder ensures users will be fully aware of their water intake levels without having to be any kind of expert. The well-regarded application has an easy-to-navigate tracking system with plenty of cup presets, a straightforward progression ring, and over 50 characters of hydration reflection options. The app also comes complete with an intuitive interface that displays incredibly comprehensible data and is widely considered to be one of the best apps for weightlifters and an essential Apple Watch app for runners.
But all that is just the tip of the iceberg because a premium upgrade gives users an even more customizable experience. The paid-tier package includes creating custom cup sizes, delivering in-depth hydration statistics, adding drinks other than water, and providing informative insights. Users can even use Dark Mode and change the app icon. With everything it offers, there is no denying that WaterMinder has turned the potentially trying ordeal of drinking more water regularly into an enjoyable journey toward healthier results.
Thirstic: Smart Water Tracker
Having all the bells and whistles of water retention management can be exactly what the consumer needs to stay properly waterlogged. However, some people prefer a minimalistic approach to monitoring their hydration habits. Instead of relying on gimmicks and games, Thirstic gets straight to the point with a clean and concise setup that easily allows users to assess their daily needs and progression. The smart water tracker app works great with the Apple Watch and stands out for a few reasons.
Not only do people revere the convenience and simplicity of the app, but they also admire its adaptive capabilities. Workouts, weather, and other activities are taken into account, and updates for estimated water needs are done automatically, allowing for the app to alter the necessary intake, giving everyone, from average consumers to athletes, an edge in hydrating like a champion. People can also set their own parameters, enabling even better results.
Thirstic also takes care not to put any extra pressure on users with too much at once. Instead, the application attempts to ease things up by emphasizing taking in smaller amounts of water periodically throughout the day as opposed to overwhelming them with the full amount needed. It's pretty evident users can take Thirstic on a long hike or just make it another of the many helpful Apple Watch apps to use at the grocery store to buy the right amount of water.
From its beneficial thirst threshold reminders to its hassle-free interface, the application is arguably a strong candidate for those looking to improve their water drinking practices with an option that adapts to their lifestyle.