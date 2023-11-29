The Best Apple Watch Apps To Install If You Need To Drink More Water

While there are many options to choose from, thanks to its sleek design and impressive array of features, the Apple Watch has undoubtedly cemented its place as a must-have gadget for wearable technology. The popular accessory is not only great for tech enthusiasts but has also gained a reputation for being a difference-maker for health-conscious individuals. The smart timepiece has become an excellent addition to health and wellness thanks to the App Store, which is packed to the brim with innovative applications focusing on things like fitness, yoga, and a nutritional diet. There are so many ways the intelligent wrist candy can promote well-being for its users, especially when it comes to people wanting to increase how much water they drink.

There is no denying there are several benefits to having a steady supply of hydration, like being good for the skin, brain, digestive system, and airways. It can also help regulate blood pressure and keep the body at the right temperature. Even though there is a long list of benefits that come with keeping hydrated, many people fall victim to neglecting that aspect of their health.

According to a poll conducted by CivcScience.com in January, 47% of U.S. adults don't consume the recommended amount of water. Fortunately, for those looking to adopt healthier habits regarding daily water intake and bring that number down, there are several apps available on the Apple Watch that serve as top-rated choices, offering a wide range of features that are sure to be the right fit for anyone looking to make drinking more water as easy as possible.