5 Of The Best Apple Watch Apps To Use In The Grocery Store

Having an Apple Watch makes grocery shopping a snap. One of the best apps for this regular and repeating life task is Grocery – Smart Shopping List and it works on both iOS and the Apple Watch. You start by adding items to your grocery list in the app on iOS and your partner or family members can sync up with the list through iCloud.

It lets you have multiple lists for different stores or you can create custom lists for recipes. You can also easily import recipes from Safari so you can have a whole library of recipes on your phone with a convenient way to shop for all the ingredients.

What's particularly cool about Grocery is right in the name — it features a "smart shopping list." What it does is, once you've walked your path through the grocery store and have crossed off items on your list, it remembers the order you crossed them off in and the layout of the store. This means the next time you go into that store, you won't have to backtrack, making shopping much easier and it works for all the stores where you shop.

Grocery also has a number of extra features to make your shopping experience better. You can use Siri to vocally add items to your shopping list. It has a Quick Add feature that remembers items you bought in the past and makes suggestions so you can add them in quickly. It also has premium features so you can share your store maps with the whole family, have different themes to give your app a unique look, and remove all ads. The premium features will cost you though; it's $3.99 per month, $9.99 per year, or you can use it forever by paying $29.99.