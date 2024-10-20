The Best & Worst Years For BMW's M57 Diesel Engine: Which Should You Avoid?

It can be tempting to seek out horror stories for historic engines. Whether you're searching for a used car or looking to stick with one particular brand, knowing the downsides of problematic powertrains can provide you with knowledge of a worst-case scenario for your upcoming purchase. The M57 engine from BMW is one example that some might be tempted to question, with reports of its reliability perhaps seeming too good to be true. However, there's a reason why it stands as one of the most reliable diesel engines ever built.

Introduced in the late 1990s and lasting until the early 2010s, the BMW M57 is held in high regard. On top of having fantastic performance, it suffers from nearly no technical issues whatsoever, especially in its earlier years. The greatest problems you might face with an M57 of your own aren't any different from those you'll face from any other diesel engine, which can be easily avoided as long as you follow routine maintenance. While there are a few troublesome BMW models with this engine, very few years will provide you with any reason to doubt the M57's reliability.

[Featured image by Dandle via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0