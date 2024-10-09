5 Alternatives To The Honda Rebel 500

The Honda Rebel 500 is a beginner-friendly bike that could also serve intermediate riders and even experienced riders, so long as price, not speed, is their priority – the bike maxes out at around 100 mph. Most Rebel 500 riders, especially beginners and those with short inseams, will enjoy the low 27.2-inch seat height. Nearly everyone will appreciate its curb weight, coming in at 408 pounds for non-ABS versions and up to 416 pounds with the additional components found in the anti-lock braking system.

Honda provides three versions of the classic mid-size cruiser: the base Rebel 500 sans-ABS for $6,499, the second-tier Rebel 500 ABS for $6,799, and the top-line Rebel 500 ABS SE with an MSRP of $6,999. All three models feature the same 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke with 45 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque, plus a six-speed transmission carried low in an exposed black-painted tubular framework. While the two lower-tier models come with a choice of Matte Laurel Green Metallic or Pearl Black paint adorning the fenders and fuel tank, the Rebel 500 ABS SE only comes in Pearl Smoky Gray.

While the Honda Rebel 500, by all accounts, is a fine motorcycle, maybe it's not quite right for you, you like to cover all the bases, or your ex has one, and you want something different. Whatever the reason you're looking for alternatives, there's nothing wrong with doing a little online research. So let's take a look at five Rebel 500 alternatives ranked by price.

