5 Alternatives To The Honda Rebel 500
The Honda Rebel 500 is a beginner-friendly bike that could also serve intermediate riders and even experienced riders, so long as price, not speed, is their priority – the bike maxes out at around 100 mph. Most Rebel 500 riders, especially beginners and those with short inseams, will enjoy the low 27.2-inch seat height. Nearly everyone will appreciate its curb weight, coming in at 408 pounds for non-ABS versions and up to 416 pounds with the additional components found in the anti-lock braking system.
Honda provides three versions of the classic mid-size cruiser: the base Rebel 500 sans-ABS for $6,499, the second-tier Rebel 500 ABS for $6,799, and the top-line Rebel 500 ABS SE with an MSRP of $6,999. All three models feature the same 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke with 45 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque, plus a six-speed transmission carried low in an exposed black-painted tubular framework. While the two lower-tier models come with a choice of Matte Laurel Green Metallic or Pearl Black paint adorning the fenders and fuel tank, the Rebel 500 ABS SE only comes in Pearl Smoky Gray.
While the Honda Rebel 500, by all accounts, is a fine motorcycle, maybe it's not quite right for you, you like to cover all the bases, or your ex has one, and you want something different. Whatever the reason you're looking for alternatives, there's nothing wrong with doing a little online research. So let's take a look at five Rebel 500 alternatives ranked by price.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X
We'll lump the first two Honda Rebel 500 alternatives together due to their similarities to avoid unnecessary repetition. Triumph's single cylinder TR-Series engine powers this plucky pair of 400s, with claims of 39.5 horsepower and 27.7 lb-ft of torque. Both models are less expensive than the Honda Rebel 500 with the Triumph Speed 400 MSRP set at $4,995 and the Scrambler 400 X at $5,595. These Triumph 400 alternatives to the Rebel 500 further rely on the prioritization of price over speed as the top speed for Triumph's Speed 400 is slower than the Rebel 500's. The Scrambler 400 X is a touch slower still thanks to its lower gearing.
Where the Triumph 400s really differ from the Rebel 500 is style. While the Honda features a classic cruiser style, the Triumph Speed 400 offers a retro-flair with its cafe-racer inspired design. The Scrambler 400 X takes that Triumph design off-road with adventure bike touches like wire-mesh headlight and radiator protection, hand guards, and a skid plate.
Kawasaki Eliminator and Z500 ABS
Kawasaki offers three versions of the 2025 Eliminator, each advertised with a "New Lower MSRP" that aligns closely with Honda Rebel 500 prices: the NON-ABS Eliminator at $6,499, with ABS at $6,799, and the Eliminator SE ABS at $7,099, $100 more than the top-tier Rebel 500. Price isn't the only aspect that makes the Kawasaki Eliminator a good Honda Rebel 500 alternative, as the Eliminator also leans into that classic cruiser style seen with the Rebel.
The Eliminator's parallel-twin engine is another feature in common with the Rebel, although slightly smaller at 451cc. However, Kawasaki claims a generous 31.7 lb-ft of torque for the Eliminator and 51 horsepower from the similarly specced engine powering the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 ABS (another alternative if you're looking for a bike with "streetfighter style" priced at $5,599 MSRP). That's enough to push the Kawasaki Eliminator to top speeds exceeding 100 mph, while still offering manageable power to inspire confidence in new riders.
Adding to the list of similarities between the Honda and Kawasaki middle-weights, the Eliminator features its own subdued paint schemes. The two lower tier Kawasaki Eliminators and the Z500 ABS come in a Metallic Flat Spark Black on par with the Pearl Black of the Honda, while Pearl Sand Khaki represents an additional color option for the Eliminator. Like the Rebel 500 ABS SE, the SE trimmed Eliminator only comes with one color option, a Phantom Blue over Ebony scheme.
The Suzuki SV650
The SV650 is the closest Honda Rebel 500 alternative from Suzuki. It features a similar streetfighter style and comes as the standard SV650 without ABS, MSRP $7,399 or the SV650 ABS priced at $7,949. The Suzuki SV650 has been around for a quarter-century and is still powered by a reliable 645cc V-Twin engine that makes 69.3 horsepower and 44.2 lb-ft of torque as measured by Cycle World in 2022. The Suzuki SV650 ABS ranks as one of the most popular Suzuki motorcycles for new riders thanks to its predictable power, lightweight chassis, and anti-lock braking system.
While the Suzuki SV650 is more powerful, higher priced, and uses a different engine configuration than the Honda Rebel 500, it could serve as an alternative for Suzuki fans or those riders looking for more performance from a motorcycle. The SV650 ABS features the blacked-out vibe with its Glass Sparkle Black paint job, while the NON-ABS SV650 adds Solid Iron Gray into the color scheme with red rims for a pop of color.
There are other Rebel 500 alternatives available, but these match the style, performance, or price of the Rebel the closest. If you're not sure where to start when shopping for your first motorcycle, taking a motorcycle safety course is a good idea, many of which provide motorcycles for the class. While you may not be able to ride every style of motorcycle, riding at least one with some instruction and advice from the pros will help you make an informed decision.