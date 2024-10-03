10 Of The Fastest Toyota Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed
While it might not be a factor most everyday drivers consider when buying a new vehicle, staggering top speeds can make some cars look more attractive. Those looking for sound-breaking power will likely look at manufacturers known for making the fastest cars around. For example, the fastest Porsches ever made will leave most of its rivals in the dust, with many options available for consumers not even reaching half of their speed. For non-luxury brands like Toyota, the fastest cars can still provide some eye-widening results.
Toyota has a wide range of models in its lineup, with many of its fastest options being variants of the same model. Even so, many different vehicles from the company have reached speeds above 130 mph thanks to special releases and unique trim levels. Seeing how these different designs have evolved over the years can offer insight as to which cars managed to yield impressive speeds regardless of the benefits from modern engineering. If that's the insight you're looking for, you'll want to check out 10 of the fastest cars you could get from Toyota.
This article primarily focuses on cars available to the average buyer rather than those designed as concepts or racing vehicles. In other words, don't expect to see Toyota's GT-One on this list, even with its top speed of over 200 mph. The focus on consumer-friendly models should help better understand how top speed is usually treated on the road instead of the racetrack.
10. Toyota Avensis
The Avensis might not be a familiar name in Toyota's lineup to many fans, and for good reason. This car was only available in the UK since its introduction, and it was discontinued back in 2018. The name was also present in a reliable Toyota van that was also discontinued, so you're not exactly likely to find brand-new Avensis models today. Though the name didn't manage to last, there was one instance when it was attached to one certain car with decent speed capabilities.
A version of the Avensis released in 2006 happens to be the car's best performance in terms of speed. This Avensis, equipped with a 2.2-liter D-4D engine, hit a top speed of 138 mph. It was also able to reach 0-60 in 8.3 seconds, which puts its acceleration above a few Toyota cars with even greater top speeds. Neither of these statistics are exactly impressive, especially with the acceleration not even reaching below eight seconds, but the results still manage to be competitive with those boasted by other cars from the early 2000s.
9. Toyota Camry
The Camry is one of Toyota's longest-running cars first made available in the 1980s and still in production today. Among the recommended things to know before buying a Toyota Camry, we mentioned its lack of top speed as something to take note of. Its speed capabilities have changed throughout the years, with one particular model being faster than its successors. The model in question, a 2002 Camry 3.0, reached a maximum of 140 mph.
The 2002 Camry 3.0 reached this speed despite its engine only having a little over 180 horsepower, which means its 0-60 time suffered. At 8.8 seconds, it has the slowest acceleration on this list, losing out to newer models with greater engine power. Still, if it's able to maintain that speed, this specific model can outpace most of Toyota's lineup on the streets. Newer models of the Camry were reported to reach even higher speeds of 143 mph, but these reports aren't as consistent as those regarding the 2002 3.0 model.
8. Toyota Carina
As a more "classic" car in Toyota's lineup, the Carina's ability to reach high speeds is especially impressive. After it was introduced in the UK during the 1970s, it enjoyed a great deal of success up until its discontinuation when the new millennium arrived. Interestingly, the fastest Carina model was actually produced in the mid-1990s, under the Carina E model line with a 2.0-liter GTi engine. This model was able to reach a top speed of 140 mph, putting it on par with the Camry, but it also managed slightly faster acceleration at a 0-60 time of under 8.4 seconds.
This version of the Carina might have come late into the lineup's lifespan, but it's easily able to keep up with more modern cars available from Toyota today. Only a handful of alternatives from the company were able to surpass its speed at the time, with previous models of the Carina losing out to this one when looking at both speed and acceleration. While it didn't last long into the 2000s, the Carina still manages to earn its spot as one of Toyota's fastest vehicles.
7. Toyota 86
Toyota's "86" cars, named after a specialized Corolla from the company's history, are still decently powerful sports cars. The version of this vehicle to look out for when it comes to top speed is the GR86, which also happens to be one of the few on this list that accounts for the latest model. With its basic and TRUENO models, a modern GR86 is able to reach 140 mph, and its acceleration breaks previously-mentioned barriers by hitting a 0-60 time of just 6.1 seconds. While the GR86 might not be the fastest Toyota model considered as a sports car, if this list only considered cars released in 2020 and beyond, the GR86 could still easily get a spot on the top five.
Some drivers reported even greater speeds in the 86, reaching around 142 mph before being topped off. The model also has numerous features to help people actually make use of that speed, including shock absorbers and stability control. You'll miss out on some performance if you go with an automatic transmission, but you'll still at least be accelerating faster than nearly half the cars on this list. Thanks to these quirks, GR86 makes for a well-balanced ride overall.
6. Toyota Yaris
The Toyota Yaris has an especially notable history when considering its place as one of the company's fastest cars. Despite its name being discontinued in the U.S., it was able to find a new life as a hot hatch Toyota that was not sold in the States. With the lettering of GR added to its name, similarly to the Toyota 86, this newer model has managed to stay in production even today. It's technically not even older than around five years, but it still manages to reach new heights as Toyota's second-fastest hatchback.
The GR Yaris is able to reach a top speed of 142 mph, with its 0-60 time coming at around 5.3 seconds. Comparisons can easily be drawn between it and another Toyota hatchback that's actually available in the U.S., the GR Corolla. The Yaris has some attractive features of its own such as a great power-to-weight ratio, but for this list, there's one area where the Corolla simply surpasses this overseas option.
5. Toyota Corolla
Toyota's iconic Corolla still exists in the States today, but that hasn't limited the availability of its GR variant. Though it's quite a bit more expensive in comparison, the GR model surpasses the base version's frankly uninteresting top speed results of less than 120 mph. Instead, The former can reach as high as 143 mph with its latest model, and its 0-60 time surpasses nearly every other Toyota by dipping below five seconds. There are very few Toyota cars that can measure up in comparison, with only one modern alternative managing to surpass the GR Corolla.
Our review for the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit praised its power and performance, with its state-of-the-art features leaving no question about how it could offer so much speed. Its overseas alternative, the Yaris, just barely misses out on being as fast even despite the similarities between the two cars under their hoods. The GR Corolla is an incredible choice for those who value acceleration without wanting to completely break the bank to get it.
4. Toyota MR2
The Toyota MR2 is the first car on this list to reach a top speed as high as 150 mph. This is thanks to a special version from the mid-1990s with the label of GT-S, with one particular model from 1996 hitting that speed while showcasing 0-60 times at 6.3 seconds. An even older model from 1993 reported to go even higher, up to 152 mph, though it lacks any references for 0-60 times. These distinctions allow the MR2 to stand as one of the fastest Toyota cars from the pre-2000s.
Enthusiasts of this classic model might be wondering why the Toyota MR2 was discontinued by 2005 in the first place, though the answer simply seems to be a lack of interest in the car's speed possibilities. After all, it was far from the only Toyota that could barrel down highways at such a pace. Rumors of a revival for the MR2 have been circulating, however, so the future of this name might be brighter than it currently seems.
3. Toyota Celica
The Toyota Celica shares a similar fate to the Carina, ending production before even making it to the 2010s. While fans have been looking for the name to be revived with modern features and power, there's no evidence that it's set to return any time soon. Its base model wasn't very impressive anyway, with some drivers struggling to get much more than 100 mph out of it. Like with other cars on this list, one particular version of the Celica stood above the rest before it went off the market.
The staggeringly fast Celica model in question is the 1994 GT-Four. Its 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds isn't anything special, but its top speed is able to reach as high as 152 mph, even putting it above the fastest MR2. Other Celica models hit impressive speeds as well, like the 2002 GT-S Sport M model which could reach a flat 150 mph. The Celica's history of speed and power is unique amongst other Toyota cars, allowing it to go beyond what many options today are capable of.
2. Toyota Chaser
While it barely misses out on the top spot of the fastest Toyotas ever, the Toyota Chaser can still reach the top when looking at the company's out-of-production vehicles. The 2500T from its final generation, lasting from 1996 to 2001, was able to blow past all of its alternatives with a top speed of 155 mph. Even its 0-60 times were remarkable, taking only 5.3 seconds. This specific version of the Chaser is the whole reason why it even makes this list in the first place, though, with the base model having almost pathetic results in comparison.
The simple act of turbocharging gave the 2500T Chaser nearly 80 more horsepower over its base option. However, this also leads it to fall somewhat short in gas mileage and power-to-weight ratio, showcasing a few negatives despite having greater top speed. The differences aren't all too massive, though, especially when looking at the base model's top speed of just 112 mph. It's doubtful that the extra mileage will matter to most people compared to how fast one model is over the other.
1. Toyota Supra
Without a doubt, the Toyota Supra is the fastest car made available by the company. Many models across its years can match the 2500T Chaser's top speed of 155 mph, but with the added benefit of the best acceleration on offer. Its 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds isn't beaten by any other vehicle on this list, already earning it the top spot. The 2025 model year goes above and beyond, keeping the impressive acceleration while bumping its top speed up to 161 mph.
The Supra has always been one of the best picks you could make for a fast Toyota car. Even its 1991 model year was able to reach 153 mph, and limiters on its 2022 variant led us to question how fast the 2022 Toyota Supra really is without restrictions. It's unlikely that any car from the company will surpass this one when it comes to speed, allowing it to keep its place at the top for the foreseeable future. If you drive one, just don't forget a radar detector – you'll need it.