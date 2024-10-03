10 Of The Fastest Toyota Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

While it might not be a factor most everyday drivers consider when buying a new vehicle, staggering top speeds can make some cars look more attractive. Those looking for sound-breaking power will likely look at manufacturers known for making the fastest cars around. For example, the fastest Porsches ever made will leave most of its rivals in the dust, with many options available for consumers not even reaching half of their speed. For non-luxury brands like Toyota, the fastest cars can still provide some eye-widening results.

Advertisement

Toyota has a wide range of models in its lineup, with many of its fastest options being variants of the same model. Even so, many different vehicles from the company have reached speeds above 130 mph thanks to special releases and unique trim levels. Seeing how these different designs have evolved over the years can offer insight as to which cars managed to yield impressive speeds regardless of the benefits from modern engineering. If that's the insight you're looking for, you'll want to check out 10 of the fastest cars you could get from Toyota.

This article primarily focuses on cars available to the average buyer rather than those designed as concepts or racing vehicles. In other words, don't expect to see Toyota's GT-One on this list, even with its top speed of over 200 mph. The focus on consumer-friendly models should help better understand how top speed is usually treated on the road instead of the racetrack.

Advertisement